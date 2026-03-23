Stitch : Community Cookout ( Juneteenth Edition)

This event is intentionally designed as an intergenerational celebration, bringing together elders, adults, youth, and children in a shared space of culture, reflection, and fellowship.





Through shared food, storytelling, music, and community conversation, the cookout creates a welcoming environment where neighbors gather to celebrate freedom, honor cultural heritage, and strengthen the bonds that connect families and communities across generations.





We have an exciting day planned, including games (Spades and Uno), a family talent showcase (sign up the day of the event), a live DJ cypher, a food tasting contest, food trucks, and plenty of great music.





Be sure to grab a ticket for the Cultural & Heritage Tour earlier in the day; click here to grab your ticket—featuring the Underground Railroad site and the Wishing Tree, located on the campus of Guilford College, home of the cookout.

Participants who complete the tour will be entered into one of several contest giveaways during the cookout.





This is a collaborative event in partnership with a local organization, bringing the community together through the People’s Quilt.





While we honor the important role many women have played in preserving this tradition, the People’s Quilt invites participation from all members of the community—reflecting shared stories, collective memory, and the strength of many hands coming together.