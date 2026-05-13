Story Time Adventures at the Museum!

This is a free event. Please sign your child up to reserve a spot for them. 20 seats available.





By registering for this event, you acknowledge that a caregiver must accompany your child and be responsible for their care at all times. Museum staff and volunteers may provide basic assistance but are not responsible for individual supervision. You also understand that your child's participation in this program will involve light hands-on craft activities.





Photographs and recordings taken during the event may be used to document and share the Museum’s educational activities and could include your child. You grant the Museum permission to use these materials on its website, social media, newsletters, and other communications.