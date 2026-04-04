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Donate to Museum of History Benicia

About this charityThe Mission of the Museum of History Benicia is to engage the community and the greater public in the evolving history of Benicia and its contributions to the development of our state and country. Dedicated to our children and future generations, our work fosters understanding, connectivity, identity, and pride. The Museum complex is at the heart of Benicia's historic preservation and heritage promotion programs through its exhibits, educational outreach, events and activities, and online archives.Arts & Culture, EducationEIN: 94-2762282Benicia, CA