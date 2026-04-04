Museum of History Benicia

Museum of History Benicia

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Our mission

The Museum of History Benicia preserves and shares local history through engaging exhibits and community programs, fostering appreciation for Benicia's heritage while promoting cultural enrichment and education for all!
Events
Events
Story Time Adventures at the Museum!
Event
Story Time Adventures at the Museum!
May 22, 2:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
2024 Camel Rd, Benicia, CA 94510, USA
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More ways to support us
Become A Member Today! (General Memberships)
Membership
Become A Member Today! (General Memberships)
All Paid Members receive:Discount on advanced tickets for selected Museum eventsDiscounted admission to First Fridays At The MuseumFree admission to History Talks10% discount on Gift Shop merchandise10% Discount on hourly rate of Stone Hall & Spenger Garden rentalExclusive invitations to members-only eventsCamel Tracks newsletter by mail or emailThe Museum is a nonprofit organization under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for charitable and public educational purposes. 501(c)(3). Your membership and all contributions are tax deductible.
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Donate to Museum of History Benicia
Donation
Donate to Museum of History Benicia
About this charityThe Mission of the Museum of History Benicia is to engage the community and the greater public in the evolving history of Benicia and its contributions to the development of our state and country. Dedicated to our children and future generations, our work fosters understanding, connectivity, identity, and pride. The Museum complex is at the heart of Benicia's historic preservation and heritage promotion programs through its exhibits, educational outreach, events and activities, and online archives.Arts & Culture, EducationEIN: 94-2762282Benicia, CA
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Our website

https://www.mohbenicia.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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