Story Time Adventures: Earth Day Celebration

Please register to let us know you are coming and prepare the right amount of materials for our activity! :)





This event is FREE





By registering for this event, you acknowledge that a caregiver must accompany your child and be responsible for their care at all times. Museum staff and volunteers may provide basic assistance but are not responsible for individual supervision. You also understand that your child's participation in this program will involve light hands-on craft activities.





Photographs and recordings taken during the event may be used to document and share the Museum’s educational activities and could include your child. You grant the Museum permission to use these materials on its website, social media, newsletters, and other communications.