'Stronger Together' Recovery Awareness Walk 2026

About this event
Five Minute Speech at Recovery Walk (Portion Captured in Promo Video)
Name on front of shirt
Right of refusal for next year
Logo in promotional video
Logo/Name on main banner over speakers's pavillion
Exclusive vendor table placement
Custom Yard Sign w/logo to be carried during walk
Wall plaque
VRA swag bag
Logo on website for 1 year
1.5hr SUD & stigma reduction training for your staff or group
Leading the Walk - Face/Sign captured on Promo Video
Logo on Promo Video
Custom Yard Sign w/Logo to be carried on walk (Must be submitted before March 27th to get sign)
Logo on our Website for one year
Facebook Post/Shoutout
Org. Name on back of shirt
Event Shoutout
Vendor Table
Logo In Promotional Video
Custom Yard Sign w/Logo to be carried on walk (Must be submitted before March 27th to get sign)
Logo on our Website for one year
Facebook Post/Shoutout
Org. Name on back of shirt
Event Shoutout
Vendor Table
Logo on our Website for one year
Facebook Post/Shoutout
Vendor Table
Event Shout Out
Org. Name on back of shirt
Vendor table
Event Shout Out
Org. Name on back of shirt
Vendor table
Org. Name on back of shirt
Vendor table
Org. Name on back of shirt
$
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