Volusia Recovery Alliance

Hosted by

Volusia Recovery Alliance

About this event

'Stronger Together' Recovery Awareness Walk 2026

355 N Beach St

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Five Minute Speech at Recovery Walk (Portion Captured in Promo Video)
Name on front of shirt
Right of refusal for next year
Logo in promotional video
Logo/Name on main banner over speakers's pavillion
Exclusive vendor table placement
Custom Yard Sign w/logo to be carried during walk
Wall plaque
VRA swag bag
Logo on website for 1 year
1.5hr SUD & stigma reduction training for your staff or group

Legacy Sponsor
$3,000

Leading the Walk - Face/Sign captured on Promo Video

Logo on Promo Video

Custom Yard Sign w/Logo to be carried on walk (Must be submitted before March 27th to get sign)

Logo on our Website for one year

Facebook Post/Shoutout

Org. Name on back of shirt

Event Shoutout

Vendor Table

Bridge Builder Sponsor
$2,000

Logo In Promotional Video

Custom Yard Sign w/Logo to be carried on walk (Must be submitted before March 27th to get sign)

Logo on our Website for one year

Facebook Post/Shoutout

Org. Name on back of shirt

Event Shoutout

Vendor Table


Community Champion Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on our Website for one year

Facebook Post/Shoutout

Vendor Table

Event Shout Out

Org. Name on back of shirt

Local Hero
$500

Vendor table

Event Shout Out                                                      

Org. Name on back of shirt

United Sponsor (for Profit)
$100

Vendor table
Org. Name on back of shirt

United Sponsor (non-profit)
$50

Vendor table
Org. Name on back of shirt

Add a donation for Volusia Recovery Alliance

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