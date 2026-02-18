Summer Nights Sponsorship 2026

Your support makes this event happen! This package offers one of the biggest opportunities to reach your audience! LARGE LOGO PLACEMENT ✔ Blow-up archway facing Sandy Blvd ✔ A-frame signs ✔ All printed marketing materials, including: • Flyers • Yard signs • Ads ✔ All digital marketing materials, including: • Website • Newsletter • Facebook • Instagram • Ads • Dedicated shout-outs AT SUMMER NIGHTS ✔ Premium placement of a double booth (20x10 ft) ✔ Large logo placement on: • Blow-up archway • A-frame signs • Printed District Passport (distributed at event) RESIDUAL EXPOSURE ✔ Follow-up promotion after the event ✔ Post-event shout-outs on social media and newsletter