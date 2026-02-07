Summer Program for Kids - MEMBERS ONLY- 5th to 7th Grade - ONLY 2026

About this event
Week 1: June 23-25
Take to the Trails: Let’s get out and get moving, as we explore the trails, ponds, and streams to immerse ourselves in everything the nature center preserve has to offer.
Week 2: June 30-July 2
Globe Trotting: The world is a big place! This week we will look at habitats beyond our park as we learn about nature around the globe.
Week 3: July 7-9
Journey Into the Earth: Whether it is exploring below the ground’s surface or digging into the earth, this week’s focus will be on discovering what’s beneath our feet.
Week 4: July 14-16
Up, Up, and Away: For week four, we will look up to the skies and beyond our atmosphere to focus on the abundance of living and non-living components of the world above our heads.
Week 5: July 21-23
Connect the Drops: Water, water everywhere! Some of the questions we might explore this week are: Where does water go? How does it flow? And what lives in it?
Week 6: July 28-30
Travel Through Time: We will be travelling back in time this week to discover the natural history of our past and to make connections to life long ago.
Week 7: August 4-6
Forging Ahead with Fun: Week seven is the last hurrah of summer! Whether we're working on creative projects, playing games, or enjoying our favorite summer activities, each group will have a week to remember.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!