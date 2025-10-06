GWHVA Summit 2026

About this event
This ticket does include:
This ticket does not include:
If you would like to arrive on Thursday 10/8, please purchase an ADD ON ticket if available. You cannot check in on Thursday 10/8 without an ADD ON ticket purchase.
This ticket does include:
This ticket does not include:
If you would like to arrive on Thursday 10/8, please purchase an ADD ON ticket if available. You cannot check in on Thursday 10/8 without an ADD ON ticket purchase.
This additional add-on option is for THURSDAY early arrival beginning at 4pm. You cannot arrive Thursday without purchasing an early arrival ticket.
Arrive on-site early and enjoy a slower start to the weekend! Spend Friday morning relaxing, exploring the property, or connecting with others before scheduled programming begins. No on-site or off-site activities are included in this option.
This add-on ticket includes:
Please only purchase ONE early arrival ticket. You must purchase a general admission ticket as well.
This additional add-on option is for THURSDAY early arrival beginning at 4pm. You cannot arrive Thursday without purchasing an early arrival ticket.
Arrive early and kick off your weekend with an adventure! This option includes a Friday morning high ropes experience on-site, led by Camp Friendship staff. Challenge yourself, build confidence, and enjoy a unique way to start the day.
This add-on ticket includes:
Please only purchase ONE early arrival ticket. You must purchase a general admission ticket as well.
This additional add-on option is for THURSDAY early arrival beginning at 4pm. You cannot arrive Thursday without purchasing an early arrival ticket.
Arrive early and head out for an off-site adventure on Friday morning. This option includes transportation and an Ambassador-led hike at Ragged Mountain Natural Area. This will be a more strenuously moderate hike at 6-7 miles and 1,000 feet of elevation gain. You'll get apple cider donuts from Carter Mountain Orchard on the bus ride back! This activity is subject to change if unforeseen circumstances occur.
-- AllTrails Link: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/virginia/ragged-mountain-natural-area-trail
(closures in the natural area will require deviation from this route, but the mileage will be the same)
-- GWHVA Hike Category 5: Onward & Upward. More info here: https://www.gwhva.org/hiking-categories
This add-on ticket includes:
Please only purchase ONE early arrival ticket. You must purchase a general admission ticket as well.
This additional add-on option is for THURSDAY early arrival beginning at 4pm. You cannot arrive Thursday without purchasing an early arrival ticket.
Arrive early and head out for an off-site adventure on Friday morning. This option includes transportation and a guided experience hiking at Biscuit Run Park. This will be an easier hike at 3.5 miles and 330 feet of elevation gain. You'll go to Carter Mountain Orchard after the hike! This activity is subject to change if unforeseen circumstances occur.
-- AllTrails Link: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/virginia/biscuit-run-park-foothills-loop
-- GWHVA Hike Category 2: Smooth & Steady. More info here: https://www.gwhva.org/hiking-categories
This add-on ticket includes:
Please only purchase ONE early arrival ticket. You must purchase a general admission ticket as well.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!