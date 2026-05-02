SURVIVOR: THE FOOD & FARMING EDITION

We believe these tools should circulate in a solidarity economy, not just a cash economy.
This hybrid option allows you to combine monetary currency + time exchange credits to access the workshop.
How It Works:
- Pay $25 in monetary currency
- Commit 5 time exchange hours to DBCFSN
Those hours can be fulfilled by:
- Offering a skill or service on the time exchange to D-Town Farm or The Detroit Food Commons.
- Volunteering labor at D-Town Farm
- Participating in Kazi Mob (volunteer labor force) to offer labor a Member's farm or garden
- Volunteering with the Membership & Outreach Department with phone banking or door knocking.
- Volunteering with the Development Department by writing hand written "Thank You" cards.
- Volunteering with the Mamai Imani Humphrey Banquet Hall to support set up and break down of the room.
- Supporting a future DBCFSN events
- Contributing administrative, outreach, or hospitality support
- Providing childcare, tech support, documentation, or creative services
Why This Option Exists
Time exchanging values everyone’s time equally.
By participating through hours as well as dollars, you are helping strengthen DBCFSN’s reciprocal care infrastructure.
This ticket supports:
- Accessibility
- Mutual aid
- Shared ownership of learning
- Expansion of the local solidarity economy
Important Notes
- Time Exchange hours must be completed within 60 days of the event.
- You do not need to be an existing member.
- Orientation support is available.
- If this still feels out of reach, contact us directly at [email protected]
We believe these tools should circulate in a solidarity economy, not just a cash economy.
This hybrid option allows you to combine monetary currency + time exchange credits to access the workshop.
How It Works:
- Pay $25 in monetary currency
- Commit 5 time exchange hours to DBCFSN
Those hours can be fulfilled by:
- Offering a skill or service on the time exchange to D-Town Farm or The Detroit Food Commons.
- Volunteering labor at D-Town Farm
- Participating in Kazi Mob (volunteer labor force) to offer labor a Member's farm or garden
- Volunteering with the Membership & Outreach Department with phone banking or door knocking.
- Volunteering with the Development Department by writing hand written "Thank You" cards.
- Volunteering with the Mamai Imani Humphrey Banquet Hall to support set up and break down of the room.
- Supporting a future DBCFSN events
- Contributing administrative, outreach, or hospitality support
- Providing childcare, tech support, documentation, or creative services
Why This Option Exists
Time exchanging values everyone’s time equally.
By participating through hours as well as dollars, you are helping strengthen DBCFSN’s reciprocal care infrastructure.
This ticket supports:
- Accessibility
- Mutual aid
- Shared ownership of learning
- Expansion of the local solidarity economy
Important Notes
- Time Exchange hours must be completed within 60 days of the event.
- You do not need to be an existing member.
- Orientation support is available.
- If this still feels out of reach, contact us directly at [email protected]