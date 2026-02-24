Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

About this event

Sushi Workshop 🍥

9600 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA

Students 5-8yo
$35

This ticket is for students 5-8 years old.

If your child requires special accommodations, please email us at

[email protected]


Parents must assist their student during class. All materials included. Each student will enjoy 2 rolls to create and eat in class.


Please email us if your student requires special accommodate


SNH Community Pass Members get special pricing. Please visit our website to get your pass today.


southernnevadahomeschool.org

Student 9+
$40

This ticket is for students 9 years old and up. If your child requires special accommodations, please email us at

[email protected]


Parents must assist their student during class. All materials included. Each student will enjoy 2 rolls to create and eat in class.


Please email us if your student requires special accommodate


SNH Community Pass Members get special pricing. Please visit our website to get your pass today.


southernnevadahomeschool.org

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