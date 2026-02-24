Sushi Workshop 🍥

This ticket is for students 5-8 years old.

If your child requires special accommodations, please email us at

[email protected]





Parents must assist their student during class. All materials included. Each student will enjoy 2 rolls to create and eat in class.





Please email us if your student requires special accommodate





SNH Community Pass Members get special pricing. Please visit our website to get your pass today.





southernnevadahomeschool.org