Sushi Workshop 🍥

About this event
This ticket is for students 5-8 years old.
If your child requires special accommodations, please email us at
Parents must assist their student during class. All materials included. Each student will enjoy 2 rolls to create and eat in class.
Please email us if your student requires special accommodate
SNH Community Pass Members get special pricing. Please visit our website to get your pass today.
southernnevadahomeschool.org
This ticket is for students 9 years old and up. If your child requires special accommodations, please email us at
Parents must assist their student during class. All materials included. Each student will enjoy 2 rolls to create and eat in class.
Please email us if your student requires special accommodate
SNH Community Pass Members get special pricing. Please visit our website to get your pass today.
southernnevadahomeschool.org
$
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