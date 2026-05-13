Spring Valley Academy

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Spring Valley Academy

About this event

SVA Stallion 5k

1461 E Spring Valley Pike

Dayton, OH 45458, USA

Stallion 5k Registration + Vintage T-shirt item
Stallion 5k Registration + Vintage T-shirt
$35

Registration (which includes timed bib, VINTAGE t-shirt guaranteed for people who register by 8/12/2026, & pancake breakfast after race) *T-Shirt Color To Be Determined (TBD)


**Use discount code May05 at check out for $5 off during the month of May only.


**REMEMBER to place $0 in the tip before check out.  SVA H&S DOES NOT receive tips.  

If you do not click the down arrow and replace the tip to zero, the tip money will go to Zeffy (this is how they keep their platform free of fees).

Stallion 5k Registration + Performance T-Shirt (Shiny) item
Stallion 5k Registration + Performance T-Shirt (Shiny)
$45

Registration (which includes timed bib, PERFORMANCE t-shirt guaranteed for people who register by 8/12/2026, & pancake breakfast after race) *T-Shirt Color To Be Determined (TBD)


**Use discount code May05 at check out for $5 off during the month of May only.


**REMEMBER to place $0 in the tip before check out.  SVA H&S DOES NOT receive tips.  

If you do not click the down arrow and replace the tip to zero, the tip money will go to Zeffy (this is how they keep their platform free of fees).

Stallion 5k Vintage T-shirt (ONLY)
$15

Make sure you go to the race website and fill out for the t-shirt, which will collect your your size. Mark CASH in the payment drop down and come here to pay without any fees.

Stallion 5k Performance T-Shirt (ONLY)
$25

Make sure you go to the race website and fill out for the t-shirt, which will collect your your size. Mark CASH in the payment drop down and come here to pay without any fees.

Pancake Breakfast (ONLY) item
Pancake Breakfast (ONLY)
$5

Chose "cash" in the drop down option on the race website.

Sponsor a participant item
Sponsor a participant
$35

*Please email Home & School with name and contact info of individual(s) & whether you would like to be known or anonymous

Water Sponsor
$50

Online recognition.

Recognized at event & email.

Food Sponsor item
Food Sponsor
$100

Online recognition.

Recognized at event & email.

Family Name Sponsor item
Family Name Sponsor
$150

Family’s last name on the back of the event shirt - i.e. "The Smith Family"

Recognized at event & email.

1 Free Entry to Race

Student Medal Sponsor item
Student Medal Sponsor
$200

Family’s last name on the back of the event shirt - i.e. "The Smith Family"

Recognized at event & email.

1 Free Entry to Race *Donate $250 and get 2 free registrations.

Food Sponsor ($250 Name/Logo on shirt) item
Food Sponsor ($250 Name/Logo on shirt)
$250

Name/Logo on T-shirt

Online recognition.

Recognized at event & email.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

Recognized at event & email.

Company/Family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt

Promotional table at event.

2 Free Entries to Race

Adult Medal Donation item
Adult Medal Donation
$500

Online recognition.

Company/family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size) / email blast

3 Free Entries *In the past, we've only provided the winners medals. The last two years, we've had a generous donor who paid for the students to have medals. If you want to see the adults receive them as well...become our donor. :)

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

Online recognition.

Company/family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size) / email blast

3 Free Entries

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Online recognition.

Company/Family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size)

5 Free Entries to Race

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Company/Family’s name/logo on all literature for the event.

Company/Family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size)

Option to welcome runners at start of the event.

Option to have a company/family representative assist in handing out awards.

Online recognition.

10 Free Entries to Race

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

Presenting sponsor of the Stallion 5k with company name and logo.

Company/Family’s name/logo on all literature for the event.

Largest company logo on the back of the event shirt

Option to welcome runners at start of the event.

Option to have a company/family representative assist in handing out awards.

Online recognition.

15 Free Entries to Race

Add a donation for Spring Valley Academy

$

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