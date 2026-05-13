SVA Stallion 5k

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About this event
Registration (which includes timed bib, VINTAGE t-shirt guaranteed for people who register by 8/12/2026, & pancake breakfast after race) *T-Shirt Color To Be Determined (TBD)
**Use discount code May05 at check out for $5 off during the month of May only.
**REMEMBER to place $0 in the tip before check out. SVA H&S DOES NOT receive tips.
If you do not click the down arrow and replace the tip to zero, the tip money will go to Zeffy (this is how they keep their platform free of fees).
Registration (which includes timed bib, PERFORMANCE t-shirt guaranteed for people who register by 8/12/2026, & pancake breakfast after race) *T-Shirt Color To Be Determined (TBD)
**Use discount code May05 at check out for $5 off during the month of May only.
**REMEMBER to place $0 in the tip before check out. SVA H&S DOES NOT receive tips.
If you do not click the down arrow and replace the tip to zero, the tip money will go to Zeffy (this is how they keep their platform free of fees).
Make sure you go to the race website and fill out for the t-shirt, which will collect your your size. Mark CASH in the payment drop down and come here to pay without any fees.
Make sure you go to the race website and fill out for the t-shirt, which will collect your your size. Mark CASH in the payment drop down and come here to pay without any fees.
Chose "cash" in the drop down option on the race website.
*Please email Home & School with name and contact info of individual(s) & whether you would like to be known or anonymous
Online recognition.
Recognized at event & email.
Online recognition.
Recognized at event & email.
Family’s last name on the back of the event shirt - i.e. "The Smith Family"
Recognized at event & email.
1 Free Entry to Race
Family’s last name on the back of the event shirt - i.e. "The Smith Family"
Recognized at event & email.
1 Free Entry to Race *Donate $250 and get 2 free registrations.
Name/Logo on T-shirt
Online recognition.
Recognized at event & email.
Recognized at event & email.
Company/Family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt
Promotional table at event.
2 Free Entries to Race
Online recognition.
Company/family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size) / email blast
3 Free Entries *In the past, we've only provided the winners medals. The last two years, we've had a generous donor who paid for the students to have medals. If you want to see the adults receive them as well...become our donor. :)
Online recognition.
Company/family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size) / email blast
3 Free Entries
Online recognition.
Company/Family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size)
5 Free Entries to Race
Company/Family’s name/logo on all literature for the event.
Company/Family’s name/logo on the back of the event shirt (increased size)
Option to welcome runners at start of the event.
Option to have a company/family representative assist in handing out awards.
Online recognition.
10 Free Entries to Race
Presenting sponsor of the Stallion 5k with company name and logo.
Company/Family’s name/logo on all literature for the event.
Largest company logo on the back of the event shirt
Option to welcome runners at start of the event.
Option to have a company/family representative assist in handing out awards.
Online recognition.
15 Free Entries to Race
$
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