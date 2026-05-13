SVA Stallion 5k

Registration (which includes timed bib, VINTAGE t-shirt guaranteed for people who register by 8/12/2026, & pancake breakfast after race) *T-Shirt Color To Be Determined (TBD)





**Use discount code May05 at check out for $5 off during the month of May only.





**REMEMBER to place $0 in the tip before check out. SVA H&S DOES NOT receive tips.

If you do not click the down arrow and replace the tip to zero, the tip money will go to Zeffy (this is how they keep their platform free of fees).