Tappahannock Artists Guild

Offered by

Tappahannock Artists Guild

About the memberships

TAG Memberships

Add a donation for Tappahannock Artists Guild

$

Community Membership
$50

Valid until March 24, 2027

Community Members get 10% off of class registrations and 5% off of sales of art in the gallery.

Exhibiting Artist Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

The annual fee for an Exhibiting Artist is $100. Exhibiting Artists may participate in all three member shows each year. There are no volunteer requirements, though we welcome anyone who is interested in helping in that capacity.

Guild Artist Membership
$200

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

The annual fee for a Guild Artist is $200. Guild Artists may participate in all three member shows each year. In addition, they are granted a 4’ x 4’ space on a gallery wall. (Artwork must be rotated quarterly.) Guild Artists are also required to volunteer as a docent once a month, and are expected to attend and assist with all TAG events.

Jury Fee
$25

No expiration

When applying for Guild or Exhibiting Membership for the first time, please pay the jury fee and email [email protected] to begin the jury process. Once you are juried in, you are eligible for either Guild or Exhibiting Membership in perpetuity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!