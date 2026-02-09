TAG Memberships

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About the memberships
$
Valid until March 24, 2027
Community Members get 10% off of class registrations and 5% off of sales of art in the gallery.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
The annual fee for an Exhibiting Artist is $100. Exhibiting Artists may participate in all three member shows each year. There are no volunteer requirements, though we welcome anyone who is interested in helping in that capacity.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
The annual fee for a Guild Artist is $200. Guild Artists may participate in all three member shows each year. In addition, they are granted a 4’ x 4’ space on a gallery wall. (Artwork must be rotated quarterly.) Guild Artists are also required to volunteer as a docent once a month, and are expected to attend and assist with all TAG events.
No expiration
When applying for Guild or Exhibiting Membership for the first time, please pay the jury fee and email [email protected] to begin the jury process. Once you are juried in, you are eligible for either Guild or Exhibiting Membership in perpetuity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!