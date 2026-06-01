TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip Martinez Family

TBME Scouting Services + ODA Hotel Accommodations Included
Everything in the foundation package, plus your accommodations are selected, vetted, and included. We work with ODA Hotel — a collection of restored historic homes in Mérida unlike anything you would find on your own.
You mentioned you love the colonial aesthetic but Andrew also wants modern comfort. ODA gives you both. He described sitting on a patio in California with his coffee that feeling is not something he has to imagine. He will wake up to it on day one.
TBME Scouting Services + You Book Your Own Accommodations
Everything in the foundation package — with lodging entirely in your hands. You control where you stay and what you spend. We will send you our partner hotel and Airbnb curated list so you have a strong starting point rather than sorting through hundreds of options blind.
Budget, neighborhood, vibe your call. The trip experience and everything we deliver is identical to Option A. The only difference is that you are handling the accommodations yourself.
This option makes sense if you already have a strong preference for where you want to stay, or if you want to keep your lodging budget completely separate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!