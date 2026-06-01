TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip Martinez Family

TBME Scouting Services + ODA Hotel Accommodations Included

Everything in the foundation package, plus your accommodations are selected, vetted, and included. We work with ODA Hotel — a collection of restored historic homes in Mérida unlike anything you would find on your own.

What ODA Gives You

Full kitchens and private pools

Open-air indoor-outdoor living

Breakfast included, concierge service

King beds, AC, strong WiFi

Stone walls, arched doorways, mango trees

Why It Matters

You mentioned you love the colonial aesthetic but Andrew also wants modern comfort. ODA gives you both. He described sitting on a patio in California with his coffee that feeling is not something he has to imagine. He will wake up to it on day one.