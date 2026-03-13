Hands Off Foundation Incorporated
Hands Off Foundation Incorporated has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

Hosted by

Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Tea4Teal

2455 Costley Mill Rd NE

Conyers, GA 30013, USA

Add a donation for Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

$

General Admission
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes admission for one adult and one youth (ages 10–17) to attend Tea4Teal, a Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience hosted by the Hands Off Foundation.


Guests will enjoy a charming afternoon featuring tea, light refreshments, and a welcoming community atmosphere, along with a meaningful conversation focused on confidence, personal boundaries, and consent education designed to help families start important conversations together.


✨ Your ticket includes:

• Admission for 1 adult + 1 youth (ages 10–17)

• Bridgerton‑inspired high tea experience

• Light refreshments and tea service

• A short empowerment and consent education discussion

• A beautiful photo‑worthy setting and community experience


👒 Dress Code: Bridgerton‑inspired attire encouraged — elegant dresses, hats, gloves, and parasols are welcome!


Note:

Youth must attend with an adult. Guests 18 or older require their own ticket.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!