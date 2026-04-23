Temple City Grad Nite's Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
1 raffle ticket for Prom Style by Bellezza
5 tickets for $20 - Prom Style by Bellezza
Hair color by Bellezza Studio
Hair color by Belleza studio
GelX nails by Yara
GelX nails by Yara
Hair by Kerrie Lynn
Hair by Kerrie Lynn
$50 shell gas gift card
$50 shell gas gift card
$50 shell gas gift card
$50 shell gas gift card
1 year Chuze membership, but be 16+ to win.
1 year Chuze membership, but be 16+ to win.
5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)
5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)
5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)
5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)
$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items.
$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items.
$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items.
$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items.
$50 gift card to gems n roses. redeemable at The Loveday Kitchen pop up on May 3rd from 10-3.
$50 gift card to gems n roses. redeemable at The Loveday Kitchen pop up on May 3rd from 10-3.
Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck
Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck
Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck
Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck
$25 gift card for CPK
$25 gift card for CPK
$
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