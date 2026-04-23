Temple City Grad Nite

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Temple City Grad Nite

About this raffle

Temple City Grad Nite's Raffle 2026

Prom hair style-single ticket
$5

1 raffle ticket for Prom Style by Bellezza

Prom hair style-bundle ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 tickets for $20 - Prom Style by Bellezza

Hair color by Bellezza-single ticket
$5

Hair color by Bellezza Studio

Hair color by Belleza- bundle ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Hair color by Belleza studio

GelX nails- single ticket
$5

GelX nails by Yara

GelX nails- bundle ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

GelX nails by Yara

Hair by Kerrie Lynn-single ticket
$5

Hair by Kerrie Lynn

Hair by Kerrie Lynn-bundle ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Hair by Kerrie Lynn

Shell Gas Gift Card- single ticket #1
$5

$50 shell gas gift card

Shell Gas Gift Card- bundle ticket #1
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$50 shell gas gift card

Shell Gas Gift Card- single ticket #2
$5

$50 shell gas gift card

Shell Gas Gift Card- bundle ticket #2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$50 shell gas gift card

Chuze membership-single ticket
$5

1 year Chuze membership, but be 16+ to win.

Chuze membership-bundle ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

1 year Chuze membership, but be 16+ to win.

In n Out meal cards- single ticket #1
$5

5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)

In n Out meal cards- single ticket #2
$5

5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)

In n Out meal cards- bundle ticket #1
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)

In n Out meal cards- bundle ticket #2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 in n out meal cards - 1 card = 1 meal (burger/fries/drink)

Hummus Labs gift card- single ticket #1
$5

$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items. 

Hummus Labs gift card- bundle ticket #1
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items. 

Hummus Labs gift card- single ticket #2
$5

$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items. 

Hummus Labs gift card- bundle ticket #2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$50 gift card to hummus labs. Special instruction: Must use entire amount in one transaction. Can not be used on any special menu items. 

Gems n’ Roses gift card-single ticket
$5
This includes 5 tickets

$50 gift card to gems n roses. redeemable at The Loveday Kitchen pop up on May 3rd from 10-3.

Gems n’ Roses gift card-bundle ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets

$50 gift card to gems n roses. redeemable at The Loveday Kitchen pop up on May 3rd from 10-3.

Graduation Money lei-single ticket 1
$5

Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck

Graduation Money lei-bundle ticket 1
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck

Graduation Money lei-single ticket 2
$5

Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck

Graduation Money lei-bundle ticket 2
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Money lei for graduation from Tiffany Bordbeck

CPK gift card -single ticket
$1

$25 gift card for CPK

CPK gift card -bundle ticket
$5
This includes 6 tickets

$25 gift card for CPK

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