Test Camp Tuition

Hosted by
About this event
For campers whose financial circumstances make payment inaccessible. Your participation is fully supported by the generosity of others in our community, because everyone deserves access to this space regardless of ability to pay.
A reduced rate for campers with limited financial flexibility. This option helps cover a portion of camp costs while still making participation more accessible.
Covers a significant portion of your participation cost. This level reflects the “true cost” of camp while keeping the door open for others to pay less.
For those with more financial flexibility. Choosing this level helps offset reduced-rate and no-cost spots, ensuring camp remains accessible to all.
Covers your full participation cost and contributes to reparative economic justice by directly supporting sliding scale access for others. Choosing this level sustains camp and expands accessibility for our musical community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!