Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Musical Theatre Summer Intensive Camp

About this event
$100 non-refundable deposit to reserve your camper’s spot.
This amount will be applied toward your total camp tuition.
The remaining balance will be due by May 31, 2026
Pay your full camp tuition today and secure your camper’s spot.
Pay your full camp tuition today and secure your camper’s spot.
Current or former Opelika Community Theatre students or campers.
Current or former Opelika Community Theatre students or campers.
$
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