Opelika Community Theatre (Opelika Theatre Company)

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Opelika Community Theatre (Opelika Theatre Company)

About this event

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Musical Theatre Summer Intensive Camp

1220 Fox Run Ave Unit 216

Opelika, AL 36801, USA

Reserve Your Spot
$100

$100 non-refundable deposit to reserve your camper’s spot.
This amount will be applied toward your total camp tuition.
The remaining balance will be due by May 31, 2026

Pay In Full-New Camper (Ages 9-17)
$350

Pay your full camp tuition today and secure your camper’s spot.

Pay In Full-New Camper (Grades 1-3)
$325

Pay your full camp tuition today and secure your camper’s spot.

Returning OCT Camper – Ages 9–17
$300

Current or former Opelika Community Theatre students or campers.

Returning OCT Camper – Grades 1–3
$280

Current or former Opelika Community Theatre students or campers.

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