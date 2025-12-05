Tewksbury Family Association Shop

About this shop
Gotta keep the lights on! Electricity at Windhaven averages at about $50/month.
Sponsorship Donation items are open to anyone!
NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductible
Sponsor the Port-o-Potty & Hand Wash Station for the Season!
This covers the delivery, pickup, and maintenance of the units by a local 3rd party company.
Reminder: the outhouse in the barn is manually emptied and maintained by our incredible family members. The port-o-potty is a big help for the summer!
Sponsorship Donation items are open to anyone!
NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductible
Recommended for anyone staying or utilizing the homestead.
Fun Facts:
1. The average daily operating cost for our homestead is $20 per day.
2. The average daily cost of a deluxe campsite in New England is around $50 per day, and the average cost of a campsite in the USA is around $70 per day.
Your Daily Guest Contribution helps us welcome everyone who shares in the Tewksbury story. Each daily donation supports gatherings, family history projects, and shared spaces where new memories are made together. ❤️
By contributing today, you’re helping preserve our archives, grow our reunions, and strengthen the ties between generations. Thank you for playing a direct part in honoring the legacy of David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury. 👨👩👧👦
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!