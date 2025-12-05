David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association

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David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association

About this shop

Tewksbury Family Association Shop

Sponsor 1 Month of Electricity item
Sponsor 1 Month of Electricity
$45

Gotta keep the lights on! Electricity at Windhaven averages at about $50/month.


Sponsorship Donation items are open to anyone!

  • For descendants, Sponsorship items are a pathway to Association Membership, and will be applied towards your total accumulative qualifying purchases for the Membership year!
  • For non-descendants, Sponsorship items are considered in-kind donations & will be acknowledged (with permission)


NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductible

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Sponsor Potty & Wash Station item
Sponsor Potty & Wash Station
$300

Sponsor the Port-o-Potty & Hand Wash Station for the Season!

This covers the delivery, pickup, and maintenance of the units by a local 3rd party company.


Reminder: the outhouse in the barn is manually emptied and maintained by our incredible family members. The port-o-potty is a big help for the summer!


Sponsorship Donation items are open to anyone!

  • For descendants, Sponsorship items are a pathway to Association Membership, and will be applied towards your total accumulative qualifying purchases for the Membership year!
  • For non-descendants, Sponsorship items are considered in-kind donations & will be acknowledged (with permission)


NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductible

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Recommended Daily Guest Contribution item
Recommended Daily Guest Contribution
$10

Recommended for anyone staying or utilizing the homestead.


Fun Facts: 

1. The average daily operating cost for our homestead is $20 per day.

2. The average daily cost of a deluxe campsite in New England is around $50 per day, and the average cost of a campsite in the USA is around $70 per day.


Your Daily Guest Contribution helps us welcome everyone who shares in the Tewksbury story. Each daily donation supports gatherings, family history projects, and shared spaces where new memories are made together. ❤️


By contributing today, you’re helping preserve our archives, grow our reunions, and strengthen the ties between generations. Thank you for playing a direct part in honoring the legacy of David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

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Add a donation for David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!