Tewksbury Family Association Shop

Gotta keep the lights on! Electricity at Windhaven averages at about $50/month.





Sponsorship Donation items are open to anyone!

For descendants, Sponsorship items are a pathway to Association Membership, and will be applied towards your total accumulative qualifying purchases for the Membership year!

For non-descendants, Sponsorship items are considered in-kind donations & will be acknowledged (with permission)





NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductible