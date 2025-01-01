David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association

Donation

Select-a-Fund Donation

With your financial support, the Tewksbury Family Association will be able to preserve our cherished 200 year old homestead & property, and continue to carry on our family’s heritage for generations to come.You will select which Fund your donation will go towards as well as select a specific project or category that you'd like your donation to be marked for!Sponsorships & Donations are open to anyone!For Family Descendants, Donations are a pathway to Association Membership, and will be applied towards your total accumulative qualifying purchases for the Membership year!For non-descendants, donations are considered "in-kind" & will be acknowledged (with permission)Tewksbury Family Descendant is defined as:Being a Direct descendant of David H. & Mary F. Tewksbury, or their spouse or children (includes natural, adopted, or step-children).The Association has three different funds into which donations may be made.Endowment Fund - Donations to this fund are deposited into an interest-bearing account. The Association may only use the interest income from the account.General Fund - Donations to this fund are immediately available for use by the Association.Building Maintenance Fund - This fund houses the Building Maintenance Fee Membership Surcharge ($30) and any additional Building Maintenance-specific Donations made towards this Fund.NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductibleHow you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contributing helps us reach our goals.Share: Share our campaign with other Tewksbury Family descendants, and on social media. Your sharing can amplify our goals.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!