David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association
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David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association

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David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association

Our mission

The David H. and Mary F. Tewksbury Family Association is dedicated to preserving the legacy and heritage of the Tewksbury family, fostering connections among family members, and promoting community engagement through shared history and values.
Events
Events
2026 Tewksbury Annual Family Reunion & Blueberry Brunch
Event
2026 Tewksbury Annual Family Reunion & Blueberry Brunch
Jul 18, 10:00 AM - Jul 19, 10:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Tewksbury Family Association Memberships
Membership
Tewksbury Family Association Memberships
Why become a member?Join our Family of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Association Membership Requires:Being a Direct descendant of David H. & Mary F. Tewksbury, or their spouse or children (includes natural, adopted, or step-children).Universal Principles:All Donors will receive access to the Members-Only webpage containing historical records of the Association. (Not accessible to the general public)All donations will be publicly acknowledged (with permission)Any family member can serve on an association committeeAny family member can attend the annual meeting
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Select-a-Fund Donation
Donation
Select-a-Fund Donation
With your financial support, the Tewksbury Family Association will be able to preserve our cherished 200 year old homestead & property, and continue to carry on our family’s heritage for generations to come.You will select which Fund your donation will go towards as well as select a specific project or category that you'd like your donation to be marked for!Sponsorships & Donations are open to anyone!For Family Descendants, Donations are a pathway to Association Membership, and will be applied towards your total accumulative qualifying purchases for the Membership year!For non-descendants, donations are considered "in-kind" & will be acknowledged (with permission)Tewksbury Family Descendant is defined as:Being a Direct descendant of David H. & Mary F. Tewksbury, or their spouse or children (includes natural, adopted, or step-children).The Association has three different funds into which donations may be made.Endowment Fund - Donations to this fund are deposited into an interest-bearing account. The Association may only use the interest income from the account.General Fund - Donations to this fund are immediately available for use by the Association.Building Maintenance Fund - This fund houses the Building Maintenance Fee Membership Surcharge ($30) and any additional Building Maintenance-specific Donations made towards this Fund.NOTE: Memberships, Sponsorships, and Donations are not tax deductibleHow you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contributing helps us reach our goals.Share: Share our campaign with other Tewksbury Family descendants, and on social media. Your sharing can amplify our goals.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!
Donate today
Tewksbury Family Association Shop
Shop
Tewksbury Family Association Shop
Welcome to the TFA's online shop!"Our History, Moving Forward.Preserving the history of the Tewksbury Association and Windhaven through innovation, collaboration, technology, and inclusivity."Every Membership, Donation, or purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you and your family.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goal of preserving our family history for generations to come. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟The Tewksbury Family Association Board & Committees
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Our website

https://tewksburyfamily.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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