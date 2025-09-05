The 149th Annual Communcation of the Grand Lodge of New Mexico AF&AM

463 Paseo De Peralta

Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

Early Bird Mason Registration
$40
Available until Feb 20

All Masons in Attendance must register

Mason Registration
$50

All Masons in Attendance must register

Lady/Guest Registration
Free
Grand Master's Reception
$10

Registration required.

Thursday March 19th, 2026. 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Hors d'oeuvre and a no host cash bar.

Friday Lunch
$20

Catered by Posa's Tamale Factory of Santa Fe. This is a men and ladies combined luncheon.

Grand Master's Banquet - Beef
$50

Beef Option - Prepared by Royal Empire Catering

Grand Master's Banquet - Chicken
$50

Fish Option - Prepared by Royal Empire Catering

Grand Master's Banquet - Vegetarian
$50

Vegetarian Option - Catered by Royal Empire Catering

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!