Veterans Care Trust Fund

About this event

The 2026 VCTF Gala, "Light the Path: No One Walks Alone"

1305 Kalahari Dr

Baraboo, WI 53913, USA

Light the Path Admission – General
$140

Enjoy full access to the Gala, a beautifully curated dinner, live entertainment, and the powerful stories that define our community’s resilience and hope. The Welcome Reception begins at 5:00 PM, followed by the Gala Dinner, Silent Auction, and an evening of celebration with Special Guest Speakers, keeping the night alive with music and dancing until 10:00 PM.


**Ticket Purchased after February 4, 2026, 11:55pm

Light the Path Admission – VIP
$175

Experience the Gala at its highest level with early entry, premium seating, and exclusive VIP perks including the 4:30 PM VIP Reception and dedicated time to meet our Special Guest. Your evening continues with the Gala Dinner, Silent Auction, and an inspiring night of celebration with Special Guest Speakers, followed by music and dancing until 10:00 PM.


**Ticket Purchased after February 4, 2026, 11:55pm

Constellation Sponsor Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Guiding Light of the Gala

Full Meaning:
A Constellation Sponsor is the brightest point in the sky — the partner whose support helps illuminate the entire mission. Just as constellations have guided travelers for centuries, this sponsor guides the work of VCTF.


This level represents leadership, visibility, and unwavering commitment.
It signals: “We stand at the forefront of this mission.”

Benefits:

  • 8 VIP Tickets – Front‑Center placement
  • Premier stage recognition + optional remarks
  • Full‑page premium program ad
  • Logo on Gala materials
  • Logo near stage
  • Logo on photo backdrop
  • Logo + link on website (full year)
  • 12 social media features
  • 2 VIP drink tickets per guest
  • 4:30 PM VIP Reception
  • Custom recognition gift
  • Flight Bag insert opportunity (310 items)
Legacy Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Honoring Those Who Build Lasting Change


A Legacy Sponsor honors those who build lasting change. Their support creates impact that endures long after the Gala ends.


This level represents stability, long‑term commitment, and generational support.


It signals:

“We invest in what endures.”

Benefits:

  • 8 VIP Tickets – Priority placement
  • Gala stage mention
  • Full‑page program ad
  • Logo on photo backdrop
  • Logo + link on website
  • 6 social media features
  • 2 VIP drink tickets per guest
  • 4:30 PM VIP Reception
  • Custom recognition gift
  • Flight Bag insert opportunity (310 items)
Pathfinder Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For Leaders Who Light the Way Forward


Pathfinder Sponsors chart the course forward. They help create the path others will walk and lead with intention.
This level represents direction, innovation, and purposeful leadership.


It signals:

“We help create the path.”


Benefits:

  • 8 VIP Tickets – Premium placement
  • Gala stage mention
  • Half‑page program ad
  • Logo on photo backdrop
  • Logo + link on website
  • 4 social media features
  • 2 VIP drink tickets per guest
  • 4:30 PM VIP Reception
  • Flight Bag insert opportunity (310 items)
Beacon Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A Symbol of Guidance and Hope


A Beacon Sponsor is a steady source of light and hope. Just as a beacon guides travelers home, this sponsor helps guide veterans toward stability and community.


This level represents reliability, trust, and a consistent presence.


It signals:

“We shine so others can find their way.”

Benefits:

  • 8 VIP Tickets – Reserved table
  • Gala stage mention
  • Half‑page program ad
  • Logo on website
  • 3 social media features
  • 1 VIP drink ticket per guest
  • 4:30 PM VIP Reception
  • Flight Bag insert opportunity (310 items)
Horizon Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Celebrating Forward Momentum



A Horizon Sponsor symbolizes progress, possibility, and the promise of what comes next.


This level represents optimism, growth, and forward momentum.


It signals:

“We believe in the future of rural veterans.”


Benefits:

  • 8 VIP Tickets – Reserved table
  • Gala stage mention
  • Quarter‑page program ad
  • Logo on website
  • 2 social media features
  • 1 VIP drink ticket per guest
  • 4:30 PM VIP Reception
  • Flight Bag insert opportunity (310 items)
Lantern Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Warm, Welcoming, and Community‑Centered


A Lantern Sponsor reflects the warmth and heart of community support. Lanterns light the path at ground level — steady, welcoming, and close to the people they serve.

This level represents belonging, togetherness, and the belief that no one walks alone.


It signals:

“We show up because community matters.”


Benefits:

  • 8 VIP Tickets – Reserved table
  • Gala stage mention
  • Name listed in program
  • Name listed on website
  • 1 VIP drink ticket per guest
  • 4:30 PM VIP Reception
  • Flight Bag insert opportunity (310 items)
