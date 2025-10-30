The 2026 VCTF Gala, "Light the Path: No One Walks Alone"

About this event
Enjoy full access to the Gala, a beautifully curated dinner, live entertainment, and the powerful stories that define our community’s resilience and hope. The Welcome Reception begins at 5:00 PM, followed by the Gala Dinner, Silent Auction, and an evening of celebration with Special Guest Speakers, keeping the night alive with music and dancing until 10:00 PM.
**Ticket Purchased after February 4, 2026, 11:55pm
Experience the Gala at its highest level with early entry, premium seating, and exclusive VIP perks including the 4:30 PM VIP Reception and dedicated time to meet our Special Guest. Your evening continues with the Gala Dinner, Silent Auction, and an inspiring night of celebration with Special Guest Speakers, followed by music and dancing until 10:00 PM.
The Guiding Light of the Gala
Full Meaning:
A Constellation Sponsor is the brightest point in the sky — the partner whose support helps illuminate the entire mission. Just as constellations have guided travelers for centuries, this sponsor guides the work of VCTF.
This level represents leadership, visibility, and unwavering commitment.
It signals: “We stand at the forefront of this mission.”
Honoring Those Who Build Lasting Change
A Legacy Sponsor honors those who build lasting change. Their support creates impact that endures long after the Gala ends.
This level represents stability, long‑term commitment, and generational support.
It signals:
“We invest in what endures.”
For Leaders Who Light the Way Forward
Pathfinder Sponsors chart the course forward. They help create the path others will walk and lead with intention.
This level represents direction, innovation, and purposeful leadership.
It signals:
“We help create the path.”
A Symbol of Guidance and Hope
A Beacon Sponsor is a steady source of light and hope. Just as a beacon guides travelers home, this sponsor helps guide veterans toward stability and community.
This level represents reliability, trust, and a consistent presence.
It signals:
“We shine so others can find their way.”
Celebrating Forward Momentum
A Horizon Sponsor symbolizes progress, possibility, and the promise of what comes next.
This level represents optimism, growth, and forward momentum.
It signals:
“We believe in the future of rural veterans.”
Warm, Welcoming, and Community‑Centered
A Lantern Sponsor reflects the warmth and heart of community support. Lanterns light the path at ground level — steady, welcoming, and close to the people they serve.
This level represents belonging, togetherness, and the belief that no one walks alone.
It signals:
“We show up because community matters.”
