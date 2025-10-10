Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

Hosted by

Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

About this event

The 7th Annual Teal Gala: Royal Flush Edition

3565 GA-20

Conyers, GA 30013, USA

🎟️ High Roller Experience (General Admission)
Free

“Play with Purpose. Dine. Dance. Donate.”


Your night of impact and indulgence starts here. 💠


The High Roller Experience includes:

✨ Full access to all casino games & entertainment

🍽️ Dinner & dessert stations worthy of a royal spread

🎶 Live music, dancing, and premium vibes all night

💬 Survivor storytelling moments that move and inspire


Admission is FREE, but contributions are strongly encouraged (suggested $50 per guest) to help us hit our $7,000 goal — fueling life-changing programs like The Teal Mobile and The Teal Pack Experience. An option to donate will be at the end of ticketing experience.


🪩 Dress to impress, bring your luck, and get ready for a night that’s more than fun — it’s healing in high style.

Add a donation for Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

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