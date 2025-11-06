Deaf Women of Rochester

Hosted by

Deaf Women of Rochester

About this event

The A-B-C's of Parliamentary Procedure Workshop

52 Lomb Memorial Dr

Rochester, NY 14623, USA

DWR Member 2025-2026
Free

Free admission.

Eileen Todesco has the list of current paid members. If you’re not sure whether your membership is active, please email Eileen at [email protected].

The DWR Membership Renewal Period has been closed.

The Deaf Community (Non-DWR Members)
$10

Anyone from the Deaf Community (men and women are welcome). At the end of this form, if you prefer to pay the exact amount of $10.00, please select "Other" at the checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!