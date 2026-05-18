Donation to this campaign will fund an Able Table at the Unionville New Horizons location. New Horizons Village offers adults with physical disabilities the opportunity for self-directed living. First opened in 1986, the Village combines accessible housing with non-medical and transport support services. Residents at the facility have specifically asked for an accessible and inclusive space to gather with their family and friends, and we would like to provide that for them.





At Able Solutions, we don’t just build tables; we build community. The Able at Table at New Horizons will be painted by New Horizons clients with assistance from a local artist. By sponsoring or purchasing through our shop, you are directly investing in a more inclusive community by turning a functional seating area into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind public art piece, designed and decorated by the very people who will be using the Able Table.