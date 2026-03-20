Class Projects & Teacher Experiences Auction

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Handmade by Jo Mrvichin, this beautiful quilt features blue jay houses designed by students. Included is a book that details the quilt-making process, with photos of student work. Remember your Blue Jay year with this sweet keepsake.
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Bring a little preschool magic to your next movie night with this one-of-a-kind ceramic set! Hand-decorated by our talented hummingbird artists, this ceramic plate and popcorn bucket are bursting with color, creativity, and heart. Each child contributed their own special touch—tiny fingerprints, brushstrokes, and doodles that capture the joy and imagination of early childhood.
Perfect for displaying as a keepsake or using during your family’s next popcorn-and-movie evening, this charming set is a true original—and a sweet reminder of the wonder of learning through art.
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Meet Uni and Patches, our classes' well-loved traveling companions. These two have joined us on countless adventures, bringing comfort, laughter, and a touch of magic wherever they go. Now they are ready for their next big journey... a forever home! Included is a set of hand-stamped cards lovingly created by the Blue Star class. Keep all your friends and family updated about Uni and Patches with these sweet cards.
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The Blue Star class came together to create this special collaborative artwork using beloved toys from home as inspiration. Each child contributed their own ideas, imagination, and artistic flair.
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Bring home a Little Owl favorite with this decorated body pillow and storybook. Perfect for snuggling up during story time. This body pillow, stamped with each child's handprint, makes an excellent keepsake you'll be sure to cherish!
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Bring a little preschool magic to your home with this one-of-a-kind ceramic platter! Hand-decorated by our talented Honeybee artists, this ceramic plate is bursting with color, creativity, and heart. Each child contributed their own special touch—tiny fingerprints that capture the joy and imagination of early childhood.
Perfect for displaying as a keepsake or using during your family’s next meal, this charming platter is a true original—and a sweet reminder of the wonder of learning through art.
Starting bid
Bring a little preschool magic to your home with this one-of-a-kind ceramic platter! Hand-decorated by our talented Ladybug artists, this ceramic plate is bursting with color, creativity, and heart. Each child contributed their own special touch—tiny fingerprints that capture the joy and imagination of early childhood.
Perfect for displaying as a keepsake or using during your family’s next meal, this charming platter is a true original—and a sweet reminder of the wonder of learning through art.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Marvelous Mabel
Inspired by the art from the San Antonio CowParade Art Installation displayed across San Antonio this past summer.
In a first-grade project, families were encouraged to find the many cows throughout our community. From The Pearl to H.E.B to the San Antonio Zoo, we found 36 different cows.
Our 3’ Marvelous Manel is a papier-mache base, painted with acrylic paints and pens. Each one of our First Graders designed a section of Mabel. This was our very first art project of the school year! So many creative details representative of each one of our amazing Kiddos!
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A stunning rustic wind chime featuring 20 ceramic circles, each individually decorated by a kindergarten student. The circles are beautifully arranged and suspended from a sturdy birch branch for a whimsical, charming aesthetic.
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Join Mr. Rich and Ms. Carrie on a -to 2 hour exploration of nature at one of their favorite hiking spots. Learn amazing facts from our very own Nature Expert, Mr. Rich! End the day relaxing and enjoying lunch together at a delicious San
Antonio restaurant!
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Join Little Owl teachers for an evening of fun and food! One Little Owl and two friends will stay after school to cook dinner and play.
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Discover famous musicians like never before—as superheroes! This exclusive set of music-themed books, authored by our own talented music teacher, Ms. Lucy, brings legendary artists to life with incredible powers and creative stories. Perfect for inspiring young musicians and comic lovers alike.
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Join the Hummingbird teachers for a tea party at La Tea Da. One Hummingbird and two of their Acorn friends will have a lovely afternoon with Ms. Christine, Ms. Leticia, Ms. Jamie, and Ms. Michaela.
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Join the Caterpillar teachers for a zoo train ride, picnic, and playdate! Bid now to make lasting memories for your Caterpillar!
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TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS ITEM, PURCHASE A TICKET. DO NOT BID.
Join First Grade teachers for an evening of pizza and play. Spend the evening of April 10th from 3:30-7:30 playing games, playing outdoors, eating pizza, and watching a movie.
This is a ticketed item. Tickets are $50 each. Contact Ms. Elena to purchase. Tickets are available for current first-grade students.
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One kindergartner and two friends will join Kindergarten teachers for a delightful afternoon brimming with sunshine, joy, and a lovely picnic from P. Terry's at The Acorn.
90 minutes total must be used by May 1st on a mutually agreeable Monday or Friday.
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Join Blue Star teachers for a fun afternoon of Shake Shack and pickleball! One lucky Blue Star, plus two friends, will spend two hours on an agreed-upon Friday at a lunch and pickleball play date. Must be used by May 8th.
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One lucky Ladybug or Honeybee plus three friends can join their teachers for some extra fun on the playground. Bring a brown bag lunch, and teachers will provide a special treat! 11:30-1 on your child’s class day. Contact Maria or Mary Ellen to schedule.
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One lucky Blue Jay and one Blue Jay friend will join Ms. Pamela, Ms. Stephanie, and Ms. Jenn for lunch and play at the Doseum. The winning Blue Jay chooses the restaurant! Must be used by May 31st, 2026, and scheduled at a mutually agreed-upon date and place.
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