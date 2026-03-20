Class Projects & Teacher Experiences Auction

Bring a little preschool magic to your next movie night with this one-of-a-kind ceramic set! Hand-decorated by our talented hummingbird artists, this ceramic plate and popcorn bucket are bursting with color, creativity, and heart. Each child contributed their own special touch—tiny fingerprints, brushstrokes, and doodles that capture the joy and imagination of early childhood.

Perfect for displaying as a keepsake or using during your family’s next popcorn-and-movie evening, this charming set is a true original—and a sweet reminder of the wonder of learning through art.



