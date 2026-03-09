The Acorn's 46th Family Fundraiser; "Play is Powerful" and "Raise Your Glass"

About this event
Ticket Rate At the door on March 28th.
- Ages 21 and up
- Each Ticket is for one person
- Each ticket includes two drink tokens (Wine or Mocktails)
- Also Includes Appetizers
One wine pull ticket is good for one bottle of wine. Enjoy a wine bottle valued at $20-$100 with each ticket purchase.
The Acorn-A School for Young Children is hosting its annual spring raffle for an Americus Diamond "Circle of Support" diamond necklace. It is $25.00 for each ticket.
Drawing is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 28th at 6:30pm
You do not need to be present to win. The winner will be informed via phone call and/or email.
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THE ACORN AND THE ACORN-TALL OAKS!
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