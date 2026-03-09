The Acorn's 46th Family Fundraiser; "Play is Powerful" and "Raise Your Glass"

The Acorn-A School for Young Children is hosting its annual spring raffle for an Americus Diamond "Circle of Support" diamond necklace. It is $25.00 for each ticket.





Drawing is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 28th at 6:30pm





You do not need to be present to win. The winner will be informed via phone call and/or email.





THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THE ACORN AND THE ACORN-TALL OAKS!