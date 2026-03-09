The Acorn - A School for Young Children

Hosted by

The Acorn - A School for Young Children

About this event

The Acorn's 46th Family Fundraiser; "Play is Powerful" and "Raise Your Glass"

419 E Magnolia Ave

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

Wine and Cheese Silent Auction Admission, at the door
$45

Ticket Rate At the door on March 28th.


- Ages 21 and up

- Each Ticket is for one person

- Each ticket includes two drink tokens (Wine or Mocktails)

- Also Includes Appetizers

Wine Pull Ticket
$25

One wine pull ticket is good for one bottle of wine. Enjoy a wine bottle valued at $20-$100 with each ticket purchase. 

Americus Diamond "Circle of Support" diamond necklace Raffle
$25

The Acorn-A School for Young Children is hosting its annual spring raffle for an Americus Diamond "Circle of Support" diamond necklace. It is $25.00 for each ticket.


Drawing is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 28th at 6:30pm


You do not need to be present to win. The winner will be informed via phone call and/or email. 


THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THE ACORN AND THE ACORN-TALL OAKS!

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