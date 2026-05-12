The Art of Being an Artist

About this event
Starting price: $15.
If this is still too much, please reach out to bautanzt@gmail.com to reserve a free spot!
We estimate this as 50% discounted for a similar artist-to-artist movement workshop, 25% discounted for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop
We estimate this as a full price for a similar artist-to-artist movement workshop, 50% discounted for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop
We estimate this as a full price for a similar artist-to-artist movement workshop, 75% discounted for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop
We estimate this as a full price for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop, and paying for yourself AND someone who can't afford the full price of the movement workshop. Pay it forward!
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