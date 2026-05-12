Bautanzt Here Inc.

Hosted by

Bautanzt Here Inc.

About this event

The Art of Being an Artist

Tier #1: Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Starting price: $15.
If this is still too much, please reach out to bautanzt@gmail.com to reserve a free spot!

Tier #2: Radiant Supporter
$25

We estimate this as 50% discounted for a similar artist-to-artist movement workshop, 25% discounted for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop

Tier #3: Brilliant Supporter
$50

We estimate this as a full price for a similar artist-to-artist movement workshop, 50% discounted for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop

Tier #4: Fantastic Supporter
$75

We estimate this as a full price for a similar artist-to-artist movement workshop, 75% discounted for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop

Tier #5: Out of this World Supporter
$100

We estimate this as a full price for a similar grant writing or documentation workshop, and paying for yourself AND someone who can't afford the full price of the movement workshop. Pay it forward!

Add a donation for Bautanzt Here Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!