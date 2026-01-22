Brookwood Center for Learning

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Brookwood Center for Learning

About this event

Fundraising Essentials Course - The Brookwood Way® Post-Conference

1752 Farm to Market 1489

Brookshire, TX 77423, USA

TAX EXEMPT/NON-Profits - Fundraising Essentials Session
$150

Fundraising Essentials Course

Learn proven fundraising strategies from Brookwood's Development Team.  This practical course covers everything from donor cultivation and foundation relationships to peer-to-peer fundraising, events, volunteer engagement, and donor management systems.  Discover how faith-centered fundraising opens doors - and how closed doors become valuable lessons.  Leave equipped with the confidence to build sustainable funding for your mission.

Ticket + 7.25% tax - Fundraising Essentials Session
$160.88

Standard ticket plus 7.25% tax

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!