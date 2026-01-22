Fundraising Essentials Course - The Brookwood Way® Post-Conference

About this event
Fundraising Essentials Course
Learn proven fundraising strategies from Brookwood's Development Team. This practical course covers everything from donor cultivation and foundation relationships to peer-to-peer fundraising, events, volunteer engagement, and donor management systems. Discover how faith-centered fundraising opens doors - and how closed doors become valuable lessons. Leave equipped with the confidence to build sustainable funding for your mission.
Standard ticket plus 7.25% tax
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!