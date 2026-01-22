The Christian Church of Chester

Hosted by

The Christian Church of Chester

About this event

The "CCC's General" Community 5K Sponsorship

308 W 3rd St

Chester, PA 19013, USA

Legacy Partner item
Legacy Partner
$1,500

Legacy Partner – $1,500

Our premier sponsorship tier offers the highest level of visibility and engagement.

  • Registrations: Includes five (5) complimentary race registrations and post-race celebration access.
  • Exclusive Signage: Your logo will be featured on an exclusive Start and Finish Line banner and a Mile 3.1 marker sign.
  • Prominent Branding: Prominent logo/name on the official event t-shirt and all printed/electronic race materials.
  • Direct Engagement: Speaking/presentation opportunity at the starting line and awards ceremony.
  • Marketing: Tabling opportunities at the Friday Open House and Post-Race Celebration, plus distribution of your promotional materials to all participants.
  • Digital Presence: Logo, name, and link on the event website with social media thank-you mentions.
Brotherhood Builder item
Brotherhood Builder
$750

Brotherhood Builder – $750

Designed for partners who want a strong community presence.

  • Registrations: Includes three (3) complimentary race registrations and post-race celebration access.
  • Signage: Featured on a Mile 2 marker sign and the event banner.
  • Branding: Prominent logo/name on the official event t-shirt and selected race materials.
  • Marketing: Tabling opportunities at the Friday Open House and Post-Race Celebration, plus distribution of promotional materials to participants.
  • Digital Presence: Logo/name and link on the event website with social media thank-you mentions.
Tradesman Supporter item
Tradesman Supporter
$300

Tradesman Supporter – $300

Directly supports the scholarship's focus on the skilled trades.

  • Registrations: Includes one (1) complimentary race registration and post-race celebration access.
  • Signage: Featured on a Mile 1 marker sign.
  • Branding: Logo and/or name on the official event t-shirt.
  • Digital Presence: Name listing on the event website and social media thank-you mentions.
Fellowship Friend item
Fellowship Friend
$150

Fellowship Friend – $150

  • Signage: Sponsor sign displayed at a Hydration Station.
  • Branding: Name featured on the official event t-shirt.
  • Digital Presence: Name listing on the event website and social media thank-you mentions.
Pacesetter item
Pacesetter
$75

Pacesetter – $75

  • Signage: Featured on shared signage at the course turnaround point.
  • Digital Presence: Name listing on the event website and social media thank-you mentions.
Open House Sponsor item
Open House Sponsor
$500

Open House Sponsor (Friday Night) – $500

Sponsor the kick-off fellowship held the night before the race.

  • Registrations: Includes two (2) complimentary race registrations.
  • Signage: "Sponsored in Collaboration With" banner displayed during the Friday Open House.
  • Engagement: Opportunity to provide promotional materials and a brief welcome address to attendees.
  • Marketing: Tabling opportunity at both the Friday Open House and the Post-Race Celebration.
Post-Race Celebration Sponsor item
Post-Race Celebration Sponsor
$400

Post-Race Celebration Sponsor – $400

  • Registrations: Includes one (1) complimentary race registration.
  • Signage: Exclusive signage at the post-race celebration and refreshment area.
  • Recognition: Public acknowledgment as a co-host of the post-race festivities.
  • Marketing: Tabling opportunity at the post-race celebration.
Awards and Medals Sponsor item
Awards and Medals Sponsor
$400

Awards & Medals Sponsor – $400

  • Registrations: Includes one (1) complimentary race registration.
  • Signage: Name/Logo displayed at the Awards Podium.
  • Recognition: "The General’s Excellence Award presented by [Your Name/Company]" announced during the prize ceremony.
  • Marketing: Tabling opportunity at the post-race celebration.
In-Kind Donation item
In-Kind Donation
Free

In-Kind Donations Help reduce event overhead so more proceeds can go directly to The General's Scholarship.

  • Recognition: Name recognition on the event website, social media, and race-day program.
  • T-Shirt Inclusion: Logo placement is included for donations valued over $350.

If you select this option, please email [email protected] with specifics.

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