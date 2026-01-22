The "CCC's General" Community 5K Sponsorship

About this event
Legacy Partner – $1,500
Our premier sponsorship tier offers the highest level of visibility and engagement.
Brotherhood Builder – $750
Designed for partners who want a strong community presence.
Tradesman Supporter – $300
Directly supports the scholarship's focus on the skilled trades.
Fellowship Friend – $150
Pacesetter – $75
Open House Sponsor (Friday Night) – $500
Sponsor the kick-off fellowship held the night before the race.
Post-Race Celebration Sponsor – $400
Awards & Medals Sponsor – $400
In-Kind Donations Help reduce event overhead so more proceeds can go directly to The General's Scholarship.
If you select this option, please email [email protected] with specifics.
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