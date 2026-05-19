The Classical Theatre Of Harlem's Silent Auction

Two Tickets to Titanique on Broadway and Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio.





From a basement Off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, TITANÍQUE sails onto Broadway for its grandest voyage yet. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this global splash hit reimagines Jack and Rose's timeless love story through the French-Canadian eyes of someone who was totally there: Céline Dion! Expect shocking twists, mega-diva antics, and face-melting vocals — and not even an iceberg can stop her.





Pair the show with dinner for two at Loi Estiatorio. Chef Maria Loi, the official Ambassador of Greek Gastronomy as appointed by the Chef's Club of Greece, has created a casual fine dining establishment at 132 West 58th Street. Her menu features fresh, healthy ingredients including recipes from her latest book, The Greek Diet.





Valid for performances 5/22/26 – 7/3/26. Not valid Friday or Saturday evenings. Additional blackout dates may apply. Visit

titaniquebroadway.com for the current schedule.





FAIR MARKET VALUE • $804