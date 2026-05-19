The Classical Theatre Of Harlem's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Custom suit and 4 custom shirts.
Step into a one-of-a-kind, custom-tailored suit crafted by H.M. Cole Custom Suits.
From fabric selection to fit, every detail is shaped to your specifications. Whether you're dressing for the boardroom, the red carpet, or a special celebration, your H.M. Cole suit will be unmistakably yours.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $1,200
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a transformative wellness experience with three private Pilates classes at the renowned Return to Life Center. Each one-on-one session is personalized to your goals — improving strength, flexibility, alignment, and overall well-being.
Then, take it up a notch: at Harlem Kettlebell Club, we are getting the community stronger, building their confidence, and helping them reach their goals. Join the club and see what you can become. With up to 12 classes in 30 days, you'll be feeling more capable before you know it.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $520
Starting bid
One Pair of Tickets to The Harlem Chamber Players’ Iconic Classics Season Opener and Annual Bach Concert.
Enjoy two tickets to The Harlem Chamber Players' season opener, Iconic Classics, on Thursday, September 24 at 7pm, plus two tickets to the Annual Bach Concert on Thursday or Friday, November 19 or 20 at 7pm. A celebration of timeless masterworks performed by one of Harlem's most beloved ensembles.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $80
Starting bid
Two Tickets to Titanique on Broadway and Dinner for 2 at Loi Estiatorio.
From a basement Off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, TITANÍQUE sails onto Broadway for its grandest voyage yet. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this global splash hit reimagines Jack and Rose's timeless love story through the French-Canadian eyes of someone who was totally there: Céline Dion! Expect shocking twists, mega-diva antics, and face-melting vocals — and not even an iceberg can stop her.
Pair the show with dinner for two at Loi Estiatorio. Chef Maria Loi, the official Ambassador of Greek Gastronomy as appointed by the Chef's Club of Greece, has created a casual fine dining establishment at 132 West 58th Street. Her menu features fresh, healthy ingredients including recipes from her latest book, The Greek Diet.
Valid for performances 5/22/26 – 7/3/26. Not valid Friday or Saturday evenings. Additional blackout dates may apply. Visit
titaniquebroadway.com for the current schedule.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $804
Starting bid
Fly to London to see Billy Crudup in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Meet the Star.
Catch Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey — the first American classic presented @sohoplace in London, directed by Marianne Elliott. Runs 21 September – 19
December, 2026.
This package includes:
• Two round-trip JetBlue ticket vouchers (any city to any city, valid for travel through May 21, 2027; Mint excluded)
• Two premium adjacent seats
• Backstage access following the curtain call
• A personal meet-and-greet with Billy Crudup
Accommodations not included.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $1,306
Starting bid
Take off! This package includes two round-trip JetBlue ticket vouchers — each redeemable for one round-trip JetBlue flight between any city and any city in the JetBlue network. Mint seats, taxes, and fees are excluded.
Valid for travel between May 21, 2026 and May 21, 2027.
Whether you're chasing sunshine, snow, or somewhere in between — these vouchers are your ticket to wherever's next. Sponsor April Adams.
JetBlue launched at JFK in 2000 with a mission of bringing humanity back to air travel. More than two decades later, the 6th-largest airline in the United States is proud to offer its distinctive product, culture, and award-winning customer service.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $900
Starting bid
Autographed Memoir by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
#1 New York Times Bestseller. In her vulnerable, tender, and infinitely inspirational memoir, the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States chronicles her extraordinary life story.
Justice Jackson invites readers into her world, tracing her family's ascent from segregation to her confirmation on
America's highest court within the span of one generation. Through trials and triumphs, her journey will resonate with dreamers everywhere — especially those who refuse to be turned aside.
“A billowingly triumphant American tale.” — The New York Times Book Review (Editors' Choice)
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $70
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to your choice of any production in the upcoming season at the legendary Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ:
Mary Poppins — Nov 18, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's wonder-filled musical with songs like “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Tenor — Jan 27 – Feb 21, 2027
A wildly entertaining farce — nine Tony nominations and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy.
Million Dollar Quartet — Mar 17 – Apr 25, 2027
The electrifying true story of Elvis, Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins at Sun Records.
Dear Evan Hansen — May 19 – Jun 27, 2027
The deeply moving contemporary musical about belonging, honesty, and being seen.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $300
Starting bid
Four-Course Dinner for Two with Wine Pairing at Marea Restaurant
The authentic, bracing flavors of coastal Italy meet the style and swagger of New York to form a new kind of gusto. Marea charts the tide for restaurant culture, with exquisite food and unmatched service that set the stage for an experience like no other.
Marea is the recipient of the 2010 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, three stars from The New York Times, was named Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit, Esquire, and GQ Magazines and was also named NYC’s Best Italian Restaurant by Zagat.
A Pair of Tickets to a Revival at The Metropolitan Opera
Experience the glory and grandeur of opera’s unity of the visual, musical, and theatrical arts at the incomparable Metropolitan Opera. Their 2026-27 season includes legendary revivals by masters such as Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Donizetti, Wagner, Strauss, and more.
New productions, and Opening and Closing performances not eligible.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $810
Starting bid
Harlem Standard Straight Bourbon Whiskey Four-Grain is the premium blend — wheated bourbon crafted with proprietary yeast and glacier water from corn, wheat, rye, and barley malt. Aged 3+ years in new charred American white oak barrels, this 111-proof full-bodied whiskey offers hints of maple, brown sugar, and allspice with a long, smooth finish.
Harlem Standard Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend created at Indiana's historic MGP distillery. Aged 4+ years in charred American white oak, it offers mellow spice, roasted nuts, faint fruity notes, and a vanilla bean finish. Best served neat and sipped slowly.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $120.88
Starting bid
Wherever you live, the weather is almost always better on St. Barthélemy.
Villa O is available for seven nights, sleeps four, and includes one bathroom and daily maid service. A concierge will pick you
up at the car rental agency of your choice, and a staff member will escort you to the villa and show you everything you need.
No children under 12. Blackout dates Dec 20 – Jan 10. Prize must be taken within 12 calendar months.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $6,195
Starting bid
A limited edition print (6/10) of Kendrick Oriki, 2025 — charcoal on canvas, 18 in x 24 in — by celebrated artist Laolu Senbanjo. The work is paired with the artist's Yoruba and English oriki (praise poem) for Kendrick Lamar:
“Son of Compton, crowned king of the mic, with wisdom beyond your years, you paint the world in colors of realness, lifting spirits, breaking chains — a poet, a prophet, a beacon of hope.”
A signed, museum-grade collector's piece from one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Afro-mysticist art.
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $4,500
Starting bid
An exclusive collector's package from Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the hit Starz prequel series in the Power universe.
This package includes:
Starting bid
Located in the heart of Harlem, Red Rooster celebrates the roots of American cuisine and the neighborhood’s rich cultural traditions. Our kitchen honors the diverse flavors that have shaped Harlem, while our dining room serves as a vibrant gathering place for guests, neighbors, artists, and musicians.
https://www.redroosterharlem.com/
FAIR MARKET VALUE • $300
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