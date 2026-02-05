The Dalles Hoot Shop

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2026 Hoot Festival koozie comes in one color and fits a standard 12oz beverage.
Hoot 2026 Festival T-Shirt is available in seven sizes and two colors.
2026 Hoot Festival tote bag is a Port Authority eco-blend tote with Hoot logo on the front.
The Dalles Hoot Festival - 3.25" full color stickers!
Hoot 2026 T-Shirt - Youth Original Design. The Dalles Overground is proud to partner with the Wasco County MARC program to feature an original design created by a local youth artist. This design comes in one color and seven sizes.
1,000 piece puzzle of the Hoot 2026 daily lineup poster.
11x17 Hoot 2026 Festival Poster.
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