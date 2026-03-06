The Dream Factory's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.
Starting bid
Co Host an episode of the very popular Bison Brothers Basketball Podcast. Chop it up with Chip, B Smooth and E Wash and share your basketball knowledge all while supporting Howard Basketball
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!