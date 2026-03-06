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The Dream Factory

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The Dream Factory

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The Dream Factory's Silent Auction

Howard Jordan 4 Size 6.5 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 6.5
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 16 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 16
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 16 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 16
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.


Howard Jordan 4 Size 15 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 15
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 15 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 15
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 15 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 15
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 14 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 14
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 14 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 14
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.


Howard Jordan 4 Size 14 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 14
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 13 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 13
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 13 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 13
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 13 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 13
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.


Howard Jordan 4 Size 13 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 13
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 11.5 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 11.5
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 11.5 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 11.5
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Howard Jordan 4 Size 14 item
Howard Jordan 4 Size 14
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of sneaker history and HBCU heritage. These aren’t just shoes; they are a tribute to The Mecca. Created as part of the historic 20-year partnership between Jordan Brand and Howard University, this Air Jordan 4 Player Exclusive (PE) was issued strictly to student-athletes and staff for the 2025 season. They were never—and will never be—released at retail.

Co Host Bison Brothers Basketball Podcast item
Co Host Bison Brothers Basketball Podcast
$100

Starting bid

Co Host an episode of the very popular Bison Brothers Basketball Podcast. Chop it up with Chip, B Smooth and E Wash and share your basketball knowledge all while supporting Howard Basketball

Dinner with Terry & Indira Lewis
$500

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!