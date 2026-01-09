Eta Eta Lambda Foundation, Inc

Hosted by

Eta Eta Lambda Foundation, Inc

About this event

The Eta Eta Lambda Foundation's Annual Crab Feast

160 Truck House Rd

Severna Park, MD 21146, USA

Early Bird General admission
$80
Available until Apr 1

All you can eat Crab Feast!

Early Bird Table Purchase
$800
Available until Apr 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10

General admission
$90

All you can eat Crab Feast!

Table Purchase
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10

Eta Eta Lambda Brotherhood Sponsorship
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This option is for Eta Eta Lambda Brothers only. It includes 2 tickets to the event and gives you the opportunity to have your business or non profit organization advertised at the event.

Sponsorship Donation
$150

This option gives you the opportunity to have your business or non profit organization advertised at the event. Does not include tickets to the event. Includes a charity receipt for the amount donated.

Event Vendor Pass – Advertising & Sales Only
$150

This is not a general admission ticket.

This Vendor Pass grants access to the event as a vendor only. It allows you to set up a booth or table to advertise your business and sell your products or services. This ticket does not include entry as a guest or attendee for event activities not related to vending.

We’re excited to have your business represented at the event!

Add a donation for Eta Eta Lambda Foundation, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!