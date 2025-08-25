The FLWG Way Open House Raffle!

Hosted by
Gift Certificate valued at $50.
Thrive Hair Bar is a luxury, natural-hair salon on H Street offering styling, consultations, curated products, and community events.
5 free slots to a virtual group coaching session (Sept 14). Focus: blood pressure, diabetes/pre-diabetes, and cholesterol. Estimated value: $98 per slot. (There will be 5 winners for Aspira Coaching.)
Pack of 4 dance classes. Retail value: $22 per class ($88 total).
Raffled examples include IV vitamin infusions, B12/D shots, and possible free Myer’s Cocktail infusions
One Frisbee
One ticket to a Black is Gold workshop (example: Permission to Exhale: A Self-Care & Healing Experience for Black Women).
One Equine-Assisted Learning session valued $125: An experimental educational approach that uses ground-based, non-riding activities with horses to help individuals develop life skills, improve emotional and social competencies, and foster personal growth.
We will randomly select an item for you to win!
