About this raffle

The FLWG Way Open House Raffle!

Thrive Hair Bar (Washington, DC)
$10

Gift Certificate valued at $50.
Thrive Hair Bar is a luxury, natural-hair salon on H Street offering styling, consultations, curated products, and community events.

Aspira Coaching
$10

5 free slots to a virtual group coaching session (Sept 14). Focus: blood pressure, diabetes/pre-diabetes, and cholesterol. Estimated value: $98 per slot. (There will be 5 winners for Aspira Coaching.)

Salsa with Silvia
$10

Pack of 4 dance classes. Retail value: $22 per class ($88 total).

Avesta Clinic
$10

Raffled examples include IV vitamin infusions, B12/D shots, and possible free Myer’s Cocktail infusions

C Associates Staffing
$10

One Frisbee

Tiara — Black is Gold
$10

One ticket to a Black is Gold workshop (example: Permission to Exhale: A Self-Care & Healing Experience for Black Women).

PS Wellness — Equine-Assisted Learning
$10

One Equine-Assisted Learning session valued $125: An experimental educational approach that uses ground-based, non-riding activities with horses to help individuals develop life skills, improve emotional and social competencies, and foster personal growth.

Choose for me!
$10

We will randomly select an item for you to win!

