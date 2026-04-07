Hands To Serve, Inc

Hosted by

Hands To Serve, Inc

About this event

The Gathering at the Ranch: Official 501(c)(3) Launch / El Encuentro: Lanzamiento Oficial

229 Becky Ln

Waxahachie, TX 75165, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


For Sponsorship Opportunities visit ($500+):

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/sponsors-patrocinadores

VIP Admission - TABLE
$100

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and early access to the event and explore the ranch. Company name or individual will be acknowledged at the event in public- adding your logo into our presentation and your business cards in all the tables. Remember this event will have elite professionals wanting to also know what you offer for them and their needs.


For Sponsorship Opportunities visit ($500+):

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/sponsors-patrocinadores

Add a donation for Hands To Serve, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!