South Sound Parent to Parent

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South Sound Parent to Parent

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The Getaway Giveback Spring Auction

Pick-up location

2108 Caton Way SW, Olympia, WA 98502, USA

BUNDLE 1: Premier Wine Country Escape item
BUNDLE 1: Premier Wine Country Escape
$150

Starting bid

BUNDLE 1: Premier Wine Country Escape

Total Value: $450 | Starting Bid: $150


All aboard for the ultimate wine lover's dream! This curated collection takes you from the lush vineyards of the Pacific Northwest to the legendary Napa Valley—all in one unforgettable package.

Begin your journey close to home with tastings at three prestigious Northwest wineries: Maryhill Winery in Woodinville, Willamette Valley Vineyards in Salem, and the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Portland. Then, raise a glass in California as you and a guest embark on the iconic Napa Valley Wine Train for a multi-course gourmet dinner winding through America's most famous wine region.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging your passion for pinot, this bundle delivers world-class wines, stunning views, and memories to savor.

Bundle Details

Napa Valley Wine Train – Gourmet Express Dinner for 2

Expiration: August 10, 2026

Step back in time and into luxury aboard lavishly restored vintage railcars. This certificate entitles two adults to the Gourmet Express Dinner package, featuring a multi-course gourmet meal while traveling through the scenic Napa Valley.

Includes:

  • Luxury train travel through wine country
  • Freshly prepared multi-course dinner
  • World-class service in 100-year-old railcars
  • Stunning vineyard views

Location: 1275 McKinstry Street, Napa, CA 94559


Website: winetrain.com

Phone: 800.427.4124


Booking Instructions:

  • Call (707) 253-2111 to reserve
  • Reference the certificate at time of booking
  • Present certificate upon arrival

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid for one year from issue date (8/10/25 – 8/10/26)
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates
  • No cash value

Maryhill Winery – Tasting for 4

Value: $128 | Expiration: August 9, 2026


Sip and savor at one of the Pacific Northwest's most beloved wineries. This certificate offers a curated tasting for up to four guests at the Maryhill Winery Woodinville Tasting Room, led by a knowledgeable Maryhill ambassador.


Includes:

  • Wine tasting for up to 4 guests
  • Discount on bottle purchases:
    • 10% off 5 bottles
    • 20% off 6+ bottles

Location: Maryhill Winery Woodinville Tasting Room
14810 NE 145th Street, Woodinville, WA 98072


Booking Instructions:

  • Email [email protected] at least 30 days in advance
  • Reference the certificate when booking

Terms & Conditions:

  • Expires August 9, 2026

Willamette Valley Vineyards – "Willamette Experience" Wine Flight for 4

Value: $120 | Expiration: August 9, 2026


Earning the distinction as "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" since 1983. This certificate is redeemable for a Wine Flight ("Willamette Experience") for up to four guests at the Willamette Valley Vineyards estate.


Location: Salem Hills location only

Booking Instructions:

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid only at Salem Hills location
  • Cannot be used on event days or holidays
  • Expires August 9, 2026

Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Portland – Estate Flight for 4

Expiration: August 9, 2026

Experience the elegance of Domaine Serene in the heart of Portland. This certificate is redeemable for an Estate Flight for up to four guests at the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge.


The Lounge Experience:
From curated wine flights to seasonally rotating charcuterie and special wine-inspired food and events, the lounge presents an innovative hospitality concept.


Location: Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Portland
1038 SW Alder St, Portland, Oregon 97205


Contact: [email protected] (503) 850-7001


Booking Instructions:

  • Advance reservation required
  • Contact the lounge directly to arrange your visit

Terms & Conditions:

  • Non-transferable
  • Gratuity not included
  • Based on availability
  • Expires August 9, 2026

Your Impact

Every bid helps provide advocacy workshops, peer matches, and essential family support through South Sound Parent to Parent. Your generosity brings lifelines, mentors, and community to local families.

Get away. Give back. Let's support 16 families together.

BUNDLE 2: Oregon Coast Getaway item
BUNDLE 2: Oregon Coast Getaway
$135

Starting bid

BUNDLE 2: Oregon Coast Getaway

Total Value: $405 | Starting Bid: $135

From the wonders of science to the magic of the coast—this bundle captures the very best of the Oregon Coast experience!

Start your adventure in Portland, where hands-on discovery awaits at OMSI with four general admission passes. Then journey south to Winston for an up-close wildlife encounter at Wildlife Safari, where two free admissions let you experience exotic animals roaming freely across dozens of acres.


Finally, head west to the iconic shores of Cannon Beach, where a cozy one-night stay at the Inn at Cannon Beach puts you just one block from the sand. Your stay includes a deluxe continental breakfast, gas log fireplace, and all the comforts of home. Top it off with a $40 gift card to Fort George Brewery in Astoria for craft beer and delicious pub fare.

Bundle Details

Inn at Cannon Beach – One-Night Stay + Deluxe Breakfast

  • One-night stay, just one block from the beach
  • Includes continental breakfast, gas fireplace, DVD library, WiFi
  • Expires: August 9, 2026
  • Valid Sunday–Thursday only; excludes July, August, holidays
  • Reservations: 1 (800) 321-6304

Fort George Brewery + Public House – $40 Gift Card

  • $40 gift card for craft beer and pub fare in historic Astoria
  • Location: 1483 Duane St., Astoria, OR

OMSI – 4 General Admission Passes

  • 4 passes to Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
  • Expires: August 31, 2026
  • Includes access to Turbine Hall, Natural Sciences Hall, Science Playground
  • Location: 1945 SE Water Ave., Portland

Wildlife Safari – 2 Free Admissions

  • 2 free admissions to drive-through wildlife park
  • Expires: August 9, 2026
  • Location: 1790 Safari Rd., Winston, OR
BUNDLE 3: Seattle Stay & Playcation item
BUNDLE 3: Seattle Stay & Playcation
$480

Starting bid

BUNDLE 3: Seattle Stay & Playcation

Total Value: $1,440 | Starting Bid: $480


Experience the best of Seattle and beyond with this ultimate urban adventure package!

Start with two incredible nights—one at the trendy ADRIFT Hotel in Seattle and one at the elegant ATTIUS HOTEL in McMinnville. Dive into hidden history with Beneath the Streets, soar into the future at the Museum of Flight, and catch a thrilling UW Football game. Satisfy your sweet tooth with an 8" triple layer chocolate cake from Bakery Nouveau, then head east to Spokane Valley for a 3-hour attraction pass at Flight 509. Top it off with four day passes to Seafair Weekend Festival, including exclusive pit access!


Whether you're a local looking for a staycation or a visitor eager to explore, this bundle delivers non-stop adventure.

Bundle Details

ADRIFT Hospitality – One Night at ADRIFT Hotel

  • One night at trendy ADRIFT Hotel in Seattle
  • Expires: August 31, 2026
  • Not valid on blackout dates

ATTIUS HOTEL – One Free Night in a Studio

  • One night in a studio at ATTIUS HOTEL, McMinnville
  • Expires: August 9, 2026
  • Amenities: Cypress Restaurant, 24-hr espresso, Dutch bikes, EV charging

Beneath the Streets Seattle – 4 Admission Tickets

  • 4 tickets to underground history tour in Pioneer Square
  • Location: 102 Cherry Street, Seattle | Expires: August 9, 2026
  • First-come, first-served; tours sell out—arrive early!

Museum of Flight – 4 Admission Tickets

  • 4 tickets to one of the world's largest air and space museums
  • Expires: December 31, 2026

University of Washington Football – 2 Tickets

  • 2 tickets to UW home football game vs. Colorado State or UC Davis
  • Redemption: Email [email protected] 7+ days before game

Bakery Nouveau – One 8" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

  • One 8" triple layer chocolate cake
  • Redeem at West Seattle, Capitol Hill, or Burien locations
  • Expires: August 9, 2026

Flight 509 – 3-Hour Attraction Pass (2 Tickets)

  • 2 tickets for 3-hour attraction pass in Spokane Valley
  • Excludes bowling and VR
  • Location: 10502 E. Montgomery Dr., Spokane Valley

Seafair Weekend Festival – Package for 4 + Pit Access

  • 4 general admission + 4 pit access passes for one day
  • Choose July 31, August 1, or August 2, 2026
  • Redemption deadline: July 12, 2026 (URGENT)
  • Contact: [email protected] | 253-527-1376
BUNDLE 4: Leavenworth Escape & Sweet Treats item
BUNDLE 4: Leavenworth Escape & Sweet Treats
$90

Starting bid

BUNDLE 4: Leavenworth Escape & Sweet Treats

Total Value: $275 | Starting Bid: $90


Head to the mountains for alpine adventure and artisanal indulgence! This bundle captures the magic of Leavenworth—from year-round outdoor fun to small-batch treats that will satisfy every sweet tooth.

Start with two "Play All Day" tickets from Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, good for all activities at their three venues. Then sip and savor at Finnriver Farm & Cidery on the Olympic Peninsula with cider flights and a tasting tour. Satisfy your cravings with $100 in gift cards to Bliss Small Batch Creamery for premium ice cream, plus a $25 card to München Haus for legendary sausages and craft brews in the heart of Leavenworth's Bavarian village. Top it all off with a sweet and simple treat—a scoop of ice cream from Humble Cow, because every great escape deserves a perfect ending.


Bundle Details


Leavenworth Winter Sports Club – Two "Play All Day" Tickets

  • 2 Play All Day tickets, valid at all three LWSC venues
  • Does Not Expire
  • Redeem at any open LWSC Ticket Booth

Finnriver Farm & Cidery – Cider Experience Certificate

  • 2 cider flights + 20% off bottle purchase + 2 tasting tour tickets
  • Tours offered Saturdays and Sundays at 1 pm and 3 pm
  • Location: Chimacum Cider Garden, Olympic Peninsula

Bliss Small Batch Creamery – Two $50 Gift Cards

  • Two $50 electronic gift cards ($100 total)
  • No expiration | Redeem at any Bliss location

München Haus – $25 Gift Card

  • $25 gift card for sausages and beer garden
  • Location: 709 Front Street, Leavenworth

Humble Cow Ice Cream – One Scoop Card

  • One scoop of ice cream
  • Your choice of flavor at any participating location
BUNDLE 5: Distillery Tour & Tasting item
BUNDLE 5: Distillery Tour & Tasting
$75

Starting bid

BUNDLE 5: Distillery Tour & Tasting

Total Value: $230 | Starting Bid: $75


Go behind the scenes of local craft distilling and farm-to-table dining! This exclusive bundle offers an intimate look at the art of small-batch spirits, followed by a delicious meal at a beloved South Sound eatery.

Gather nine friends for a private distillery tour for ten at Chuckanut Bay Distillery in Bellingham, where you'll explore the barrel room, smell charred American White Oak, and taste spirits in two mini craft cocktails. Then, head south to Chehalis for a $30 gift card to Jeremy's Farm Table, where fresh, locally-sourced ingredients shine in every dish.

Bundle Details

Chuckanut Bay Distillery – Distillery Tour for Ten

  • Private tour and tasting for up to 10 guests (21+ only)
  • Includes two mini craft cocktails, barrel room tour
  • Expires: August 9, 2026
  • Location: 1311 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham

Jeremy's Farm Table – $30 Gift Card

  • $30 gift card for farm-to-table dining
  • Location: 576 West Main Street, Chehalis
BUNDLE 6: Family Fun & Arcade Night item
BUNDLE 6: Family Fun & Arcade Night
$200

Starting bid

BUNDLE 6: Family Fun & Arcade Night

Total Value: $625 | Starting Bid: $200


The ultimate group outing is here! This action-packed bundle brings together arcade thrills, corn maze adventures, wildlife encounters, and mind-bending puzzles—perfect for families, friends, and team celebrations.


Start at Legends Arcade in Olympia with a private party for 10, including tokens, pizza, and drinks. Then head to Tukwila for a $75.99 value package at Family Fun Center, loaded with points for games and rides. Navigate Rutledge Corn Maze (day and night!), then get up close with big cats at Cat Tales Wildlife Center. Finally, put your problem-solving skills to the test with an Enigma Escapes gift voucher for 4 spaces.

Bundle Details

Legends Arcade – Private Party Package for 10

  • 2-hour private party for 10 guests
  • 48 tokens each + pizza + NA drinks
  • Expires: June 2025
  • Location: 109 State Ave, Olympia | Book: [email protected]

Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's

  • 340 points for video games and rides
  • No expiration | Location: 7300 Fun Center Way, Tukwila
  • Contact: Stephanie Mullins, 425-228-7300 ext. 2002

Rutledge Corn Maze – 4 Day Maze + 2 Haunted Maze Tickets

  • 4 Day Maze tickets + 2 Haunted Maze tickets
  • No expiration | Working farm location

Cat Tales Wildlife Center – 10 Admit One Passes

  • 10 individual admission passes
  • Open all year (closed Mondays)

Enigma Escapes WA – Gift Voucher for 4 Spaces

BUNDLE 7: Sushi & BBQ Feast item
BUNDLE 7: Sushi & BBQ Feast
$90

Starting bid

BUNDLE 7: Sushi & BBQ Feast

Total Value: $275 | Starting Bid: $90 | Increment: $5


Fire up your appetite for the ultimate Pacific Northwest feast! This bundle brings together three local favorites for a flavor-packed experience.


Start with fresh sushi from Trapper's Sushi Co. with a $50 gift card. Then head to Tumwater for authentic slow-smoked meats at The Flaming Pig BBQ with two $25 gift cards. Finally, gather the crew for a legendary pizza party at Dirty Dave's in Olympia, including 4 giant pizzas, family-style salad for 15, and 4 pitchers of soda—feeds 15+ people!

Bundle Details

Trapper's Sushi Co. – $50 Gift Card

  • $50 gift card for any location
  • Not redeemable for cash; cannot purchase gift cards

The Flaming Pig BBQ – Two $25 Gift Cards

  • Two $25 gift cards ($50 total)
  • Location: 111 Tumwater Blvd. Ste B102, Tumwater

Dirty Dave's Pizza Parlor – Pizza Party Certificate

  • 4 giant pizzas + salad for 15 (family style) + 4 pitchers soda
  • No substitutions | No cash value


BUNDLE 8: Adventure on Water & Rails item
BUNDLE 8: Adventure on Water & Rails
$180

Starting bid

BUNDLE 8: Adventure on Water & Rails

Total Value: $540 | Starting Bid: $180


Set sail for Pacific Northwest adventures on water, rails, and through history! This bundle offers a collection of unforgettable experiences that can be enjoyed together or spread throughout the 2026 season.

Imagine crossing the Salish Sea on a sleek Clipper ship bound for Victoria, BC, with the wind in your hair and a day of exploration ahead. Picture yourself scanning the horizon for breaching whales on a summer cruise through the San Juan Islands. Feel the rumble of a vintage locomotive as you wind through evergreen forests on a scenic round trip train ride. Step inside a towering stone castle and wander rooms filled with Victorian grandeur.


This bundle includes all of these experiences—use them to craft your own perfect Pacific Northwest getaway.

Bundle Details

FRS Clipper – Round Trip Travel for Two (Seattle ↔ Victoria, BC)

  • Round-trip Economy Class for two
  • Must book AND travel by August 31, 2026
  • Includes fees; no blackout dates
  • Contact: 1 (800) 888–2535

San Juan Excursions – Whale Watching Cruise for One Person

  • Whale watch for one person
  • Expires: August 31, 2026
  • Valid June, July, August only

Northwest Railway Museum – 4 Complimentary Round-Trip Passes

  • 4 round-trip passes, valid through December 2026
  • Not valid for special events (Santa Train, Day Out With Thomas, etc.)
  • Locations in Snoqualmie and North Bend
  • Website: TrainMuseum.org

Not valid for: Mother's Day, Father's Day, Wine Train, Day Out With Thomas, Railroad Days, Halloween Train, Santa Train, or any specially priced event. May not be combined with other discounts.


Craigdarroch Castle – 2 Admission Tickets (Victoria, BC)

  • 2 admissions for self-guided tours
  • Not valid for special events | Not wheelchair accessible
  • Location: 1050 Joan Crescent, Victoria, BC
  • Note: Not wheelchair accessible (four stories, no elevator/ramps)


BUNDLE 9: Active Lifestyle & Wellness item
BUNDLE 9: Active Lifestyle & Wellness
$140

Starting bid

BUNDLE 9: Active Lifestyle & Wellness

Total Value: $425 | Starting Bid: $140


Recharge, refresh, and rise to new heights! This comprehensive wellness package has everything you need for a month of rejuvenation—from salt therapy and unlimited yoga to climbing adventures and fitness memberships.


Start with deep relaxation at Athena Fitness & Wellness, where two salt sessions and a one-month membership await. Find your flow with two weeks of unlimited yoga at True Self Yoga (two 1-week certificates!) plus four classes at Firefly Yoga, redeemable at any studio location or online. For those who like to climb higher, VITAL Climbing Gym in Bellingham offers two day passes for double the adventure, while Cirque Climbing in Lacey provides a 5 Pack with rentals—perfect for bringing friends or family to the wall.


From grounding salt therapy to sky-high climbing walls, this bundle celebrates movement, mindfulness, and well-being.

Bundle Details

Athena Fitness & Wellness – Two Salt Sessions + One-Month Membership

Value: $135 | Expiration: Not specified


Discover the healing power of salt therapy and fitness! This package includes three gift certificates from Athena Fitness & Wellness in Olympia:

  • Two Salt Sessions – Experience the benefits of halotherapy in a relaxing salt room
  • One-Month Membership – Full access to fitness facilities and classes

Location: 3330 Pacific Ave Ste 105, Olympia, WA


Contact: 360-515-5723 |

Website: athenapnw.com


Terms & Conditions:

  • No expiration date listed
  • Redeem certificates during your wellness journey

True Self Yoga – Two 1-Week Unlimited Certificates

Value: $80 | Expiration: Not specified

Find your true self on the mat—twice! This package includes two separate 1-week unlimited yoga gift certificates at True Self Yoga in Olympia. Use them for back-to-back weeks of deep practice, share one with a friend, or save one for a future reset.


Location: 2727 Westmoor Ct SW, Olympia, WA 98502


Website: trueself.yoga

Redemption Instructions:

  • Email [email protected] to book your classes
  • Mention the certificates when scheduling
  • Each certificate valid for one full week of unlimited classes

Firefly Yoga – 4 Classes in One Month

Value: $60 | Expiration: Not specified

Let your light shine! This certificate is redeemable for four yoga classes within one month at any Firefly Yoga studio location or through their online platform.

Locations:

  • 212 Tumwater Blvd. SW, Tumwater
  • 130 Marvin Rd SE, Lacey
  • 4450 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey

Contact: 360-480-7917 | Website: fireflyyoga.net

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid for 4 classes within a 30-day period
  • Redeemable at any studio or online

VITAL Climbing Gym – Two Day Passes

Value: $48 ($24 each) | Expiration: Not specified


Reach new heights in Bellingham—twice! This gift card includes two day passes at VITAL Climbing Gym, a premier climbing facility in downtown Bellingham. Bring a friend or enjoy two separate days of climbing.


Location: 1421 N. State St., Bellingham, WA 98225


Website: vitalclimbinggym.com

Hours:

  • Public Hours: 11 AM – 9 PM
  • Members: 24/7 access

Includes:

  • Two full days of climbing
  • Access to all climbing areas and facilities for each visit

Cirque Climbing – 5 Pack with Rentals

Value: $100 | Expiration: August 9, 2026


Climb together! This 5 Pack is good for adult or youth climbers and includes gear rentals—perfect for bringing friends, family, or a whole team to the wall.


Location: 8276 28th Ct. NW, Lacey, WA 98516
Contact: 360-915-8614 | Website: cirqueclimbing.com

Includes:

  • 5 Pack (adult or youth)
  • Gear rentals included

Issue Date: August 9, 2025
Expiration: August 9, 2026 (Good for one year from issue date)


BUNDLE 10: South Sound & Bellingham Culture item
BUNDLE 10: South Sound & Bellingham Culture
$120

Starting bid

BUNDLE 10: South Sound & Bellingham Culture

Total Value: $340 | Starting Bid: $120 |


Discover the rich heritage, wildlife, and wonder of the Pacific Northwest—from Seattle to Bellingham! This bundle offers year-round access to three incredible cultural destinations, perfect for families, curious minds, and adventure seekers alike.

Begin with a family membership to the National Nordic Museum in Seattle, where you'll explore Nordic culture, enjoy unlimited admission, and receive discounts at the museum store and café. Then, head east to Issaquah for a Cougar Mountain Zoo family membership for three, featuring 12 months of zoo adventures, including the magical Reindeer Festival in December. Finally, journey north to Bellingham for four passes to the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention, where you'll experience the awe-inspiring MegaZapper electrical show.

From Viking history to majestic wildlife to crackling electricity, this bundle sparks curiosity and creates lasting memories for the whole family.

Bundle Details

Cougar Mountain Zoo – Family Membership for 3 Members

Expiration: August 31, 2026

Experience the wonder of wildlife for an entire year! This family membership provides 12 months of zoo adventures for three named members at Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah.


Membership Benefits Include:

  • FREE Zoo Admission for 12 months
  • FREE Admission to Reindeer Festival (December)
  • Half-price admission for 2 guests per day
  • 10% discount in the Zoo Gift Shop and on Zoo Products (Antlers, Emu Eggs, etc.)
  • 20% discount on Close Encounter Programs
  • 10% discount on Birthday Celebration packages

Location: 19525 SE 54th Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Contact: 425-392-6278 | [email protected]
Expiration: August 31, 2026

National Nordic Museum – Family Membership

Redeem By: August 9, 2026

Explore Nordic culture, art, and history in the heart of Seattle! This one-year family membership includes two adults and their dependents, offering unlimited access to the museum's exhibits and programs.


Membership Benefits Include:

  • Unlimited free admission to the Museum and special exhibitions
  • 10% discount in the Museum Store
  • 10% discount at Freya (the Museum's café)
  • Subscription to Nordic News and Nordic Kultur
  • Free admission to over 1,000 participating institutions through the NARM Association (North American Reciprocal Museum program)

Location: 2655 Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Contact: 206-789-5707 x7024

Redeem By: August 9, 2026

SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention – 4 Passes to Galleries & MegaZapper Show

Experience the shock and awe of electrical discovery! This certificate includes four individual free passes to the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention in Bellingham, granting access to both the galleries and the legendary MegaZapper electrical show.


Includes:

  • 4 Individual Free Passes
  • Access to all galleries
  • Admission to the MegaZapper Electrical Show

Museum Hours: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM


MegaZapper Shows: Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 PM


Location: Bellingham, WA (exact address not provided on certificate)



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