The Getaway Giveback Spring Auction

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Starting bid
BUNDLE 1: Premier Wine Country Escape
Total Value: $450 | Starting Bid: $150
All aboard for the ultimate wine lover's dream! This curated collection takes you from the lush vineyards of the Pacific Northwest to the legendary Napa Valley—all in one unforgettable package.
Begin your journey close to home with tastings at three prestigious Northwest wineries: Maryhill Winery in Woodinville, Willamette Valley Vineyards in Salem, and the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Portland. Then, raise a glass in California as you and a guest embark on the iconic Napa Valley Wine Train for a multi-course gourmet dinner winding through America's most famous wine region.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging your passion for pinot, this bundle delivers world-class wines, stunning views, and memories to savor.
Expiration: August 10, 2026
Step back in time and into luxury aboard lavishly restored vintage railcars. This certificate entitles two adults to the Gourmet Express Dinner package, featuring a multi-course gourmet meal while traveling through the scenic Napa Valley.
Includes:
Location: 1275 McKinstry Street, Napa, CA 94559
Website: winetrain.com
Phone: 800.427.4124
Booking Instructions:
Terms & Conditions:
Value: $128 | Expiration: August 9, 2026
Sip and savor at one of the Pacific Northwest's most beloved wineries. This certificate offers a curated tasting for up to four guests at the Maryhill Winery Woodinville Tasting Room, led by a knowledgeable Maryhill ambassador.
Includes:
Location: Maryhill Winery Woodinville Tasting Room
14810 NE 145th Street, Woodinville, WA 98072
Booking Instructions:
Terms & Conditions:
Value: $120 | Expiration: August 9, 2026
Earning the distinction as "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" since 1983. This certificate is redeemable for a Wine Flight ("Willamette Experience") for up to four guests at the Willamette Valley Vineyards estate.
Location: Salem Hills location only
Booking Instructions:
Terms & Conditions:
Expiration: August 9, 2026
Experience the elegance of Domaine Serene in the heart of Portland. This certificate is redeemable for an Estate Flight for up to four guests at the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge.
The Lounge Experience:
From curated wine flights to seasonally rotating charcuterie and special wine-inspired food and events, the lounge presents an innovative hospitality concept.
Location: Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Portland
1038 SW Alder St, Portland, Oregon 97205
Contact: [email protected] (503) 850-7001
Booking Instructions:
Terms & Conditions:
Every bid helps provide advocacy workshops, peer matches, and essential family support through South Sound Parent to Parent. Your generosity brings lifelines, mentors, and community to local families.
Get away. Give back. Let's support 16 families together.
Starting bid
Total Value: $405 | Starting Bid: $135
Start your adventure in Portland, where hands-on discovery awaits at OMSI with four general admission passes. Then journey south to Winston for an up-close wildlife encounter at Wildlife Safari, where two free admissions let you experience exotic animals roaming freely across dozens of acres.
Finally, head west to the iconic shores of Cannon Beach, where a cozy one-night stay at the Inn at Cannon Beach puts you just one block from the sand. Your stay includes a deluxe continental breakfast, gas log fireplace, and all the comforts of home. Top it off with a $40 gift card to Fort George Brewery in Astoria for craft beer and delicious pub fare.
Inn at Cannon Beach – One-Night Stay + Deluxe Breakfast
Fort George Brewery + Public House – $40 Gift Card
OMSI – 4 General Admission Passes
Wildlife Safari – 2 Free Admissions
Starting bid
Total Value: $1,440 | Starting Bid: $480
Experience the best of Seattle and beyond with this ultimate urban adventure package!
Start with two incredible nights—one at the trendy ADRIFT Hotel in Seattle and one at the elegant ATTIUS HOTEL in McMinnville. Dive into hidden history with Beneath the Streets, soar into the future at the Museum of Flight, and catch a thrilling UW Football game. Satisfy your sweet tooth with an 8" triple layer chocolate cake from Bakery Nouveau, then head east to Spokane Valley for a 3-hour attraction pass at Flight 509. Top it off with four day passes to Seafair Weekend Festival, including exclusive pit access!
Whether you're a local looking for a staycation or a visitor eager to explore, this bundle delivers non-stop adventure.
ADRIFT Hospitality – One Night at ADRIFT Hotel
ATTIUS HOTEL – One Free Night in a Studio
Beneath the Streets Seattle – 4 Admission Tickets
Museum of Flight – 4 Admission Tickets
University of Washington Football – 2 Tickets
Bakery Nouveau – One 8" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
Flight 509 – 3-Hour Attraction Pass (2 Tickets)
Seafair Weekend Festival – Package for 4 + Pit Access
Starting bid
Total Value: $275 | Starting Bid: $90
Head to the mountains for alpine adventure and artisanal indulgence! This bundle captures the magic of Leavenworth—from year-round outdoor fun to small-batch treats that will satisfy every sweet tooth.
Start with two "Play All Day" tickets from Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, good for all activities at their three venues. Then sip and savor at Finnriver Farm & Cidery on the Olympic Peninsula with cider flights and a tasting tour. Satisfy your cravings with $100 in gift cards to Bliss Small Batch Creamery for premium ice cream, plus a $25 card to München Haus for legendary sausages and craft brews in the heart of Leavenworth's Bavarian village. Top it all off with a sweet and simple treat—a scoop of ice cream from Humble Cow, because every great escape deserves a perfect ending.
Bundle Details
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club – Two "Play All Day" Tickets
Finnriver Farm & Cidery – Cider Experience Certificate
Bliss Small Batch Creamery – Two $50 Gift Cards
München Haus – $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Total Value: $230 | Starting Bid: $75
Go behind the scenes of local craft distilling and farm-to-table dining! This exclusive bundle offers an intimate look at the art of small-batch spirits, followed by a delicious meal at a beloved South Sound eatery.
Gather nine friends for a private distillery tour for ten at Chuckanut Bay Distillery in Bellingham, where you'll explore the barrel room, smell charred American White Oak, and taste spirits in two mini craft cocktails. Then, head south to Chehalis for a $30 gift card to Jeremy's Farm Table, where fresh, locally-sourced ingredients shine in every dish.
Chuckanut Bay Distillery – Distillery Tour for Ten
Jeremy's Farm Table – $30 Gift Card
Starting bid
Total Value: $625 | Starting Bid: $200
The ultimate group outing is here! This action-packed bundle brings together arcade thrills, corn maze adventures, wildlife encounters, and mind-bending puzzles—perfect for families, friends, and team celebrations.
Start at Legends Arcade in Olympia with a private party for 10, including tokens, pizza, and drinks. Then head to Tukwila for a $75.99 value package at Family Fun Center, loaded with points for games and rides. Navigate Rutledge Corn Maze (day and night!), then get up close with big cats at Cat Tales Wildlife Center. Finally, put your problem-solving skills to the test with an Enigma Escapes gift voucher for 4 spaces.
Legends Arcade – Private Party Package for 10
Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's
Rutledge Corn Maze – 4 Day Maze + 2 Haunted Maze Tickets
Cat Tales Wildlife Center – 10 Admit One Passes
Enigma Escapes WA – Gift Voucher for 4 Spaces
Starting bid
Total Value: $275 | Starting Bid: $90 | Increment: $5
Fire up your appetite for the ultimate Pacific Northwest feast! This bundle brings together three local favorites for a flavor-packed experience.
Start with fresh sushi from Trapper's Sushi Co. with a $50 gift card. Then head to Tumwater for authentic slow-smoked meats at The Flaming Pig BBQ with two $25 gift cards. Finally, gather the crew for a legendary pizza party at Dirty Dave's in Olympia, including 4 giant pizzas, family-style salad for 15, and 4 pitchers of soda—feeds 15+ people!
Trapper's Sushi Co. – $50 Gift Card
The Flaming Pig BBQ – Two $25 Gift Cards
Dirty Dave's Pizza Parlor – Pizza Party Certificate
Starting bid
Total Value: $540 | Starting Bid: $180
Set sail for Pacific Northwest adventures on water, rails, and through history! This bundle offers a collection of unforgettable experiences that can be enjoyed together or spread throughout the 2026 season.
Imagine crossing the Salish Sea on a sleek Clipper ship bound for Victoria, BC, with the wind in your hair and a day of exploration ahead. Picture yourself scanning the horizon for breaching whales on a summer cruise through the San Juan Islands. Feel the rumble of a vintage locomotive as you wind through evergreen forests on a scenic round trip train ride. Step inside a towering stone castle and wander rooms filled with Victorian grandeur.
This bundle includes all of these experiences—use them to craft your own perfect Pacific Northwest getaway.
FRS Clipper – Round Trip Travel for Two (Seattle ↔ Victoria, BC)
San Juan Excursions – Whale Watching Cruise for One Person
Northwest Railway Museum – 4 Complimentary Round-Trip Passes
Not valid for: Mother's Day, Father's Day, Wine Train, Day Out With Thomas, Railroad Days, Halloween Train, Santa Train, or any specially priced event. May not be combined with other discounts.
Craigdarroch Castle – 2 Admission Tickets (Victoria, BC)
Starting bid
Total Value: $425 | Starting Bid: $140
Recharge, refresh, and rise to new heights! This comprehensive wellness package has everything you need for a month of rejuvenation—from salt therapy and unlimited yoga to climbing adventures and fitness memberships.
Start with deep relaxation at Athena Fitness & Wellness, where two salt sessions and a one-month membership await. Find your flow with two weeks of unlimited yoga at True Self Yoga (two 1-week certificates!) plus four classes at Firefly Yoga, redeemable at any studio location or online. For those who like to climb higher, VITAL Climbing Gym in Bellingham offers two day passes for double the adventure, while Cirque Climbing in Lacey provides a 5 Pack with rentals—perfect for bringing friends or family to the wall.
From grounding salt therapy to sky-high climbing walls, this bundle celebrates movement, mindfulness, and well-being.
Value: $135 | Expiration: Not specified
Discover the healing power of salt therapy and fitness! This package includes three gift certificates from Athena Fitness & Wellness in Olympia:
Location: 3330 Pacific Ave Ste 105, Olympia, WA
Contact: 360-515-5723 |
Website: athenapnw.com
Terms & Conditions:
Value: $80 | Expiration: Not specified
Find your true self on the mat—twice! This package includes two separate 1-week unlimited yoga gift certificates at True Self Yoga in Olympia. Use them for back-to-back weeks of deep practice, share one with a friend, or save one for a future reset.
Location: 2727 Westmoor Ct SW, Olympia, WA 98502
Website: trueself.yoga
Redemption Instructions:
Value: $60 | Expiration: Not specified
Let your light shine! This certificate is redeemable for four yoga classes within one month at any Firefly Yoga studio location or through their online platform.
Locations:
Contact: 360-480-7917 | Website: fireflyyoga.net
Terms & Conditions:
Value: $48 ($24 each) | Expiration: Not specified
Reach new heights in Bellingham—twice! This gift card includes two day passes at VITAL Climbing Gym, a premier climbing facility in downtown Bellingham. Bring a friend or enjoy two separate days of climbing.
Location: 1421 N. State St., Bellingham, WA 98225
Website: vitalclimbinggym.com
Hours:
Includes:
Value: $100 | Expiration: August 9, 2026
Climb together! This 5 Pack is good for adult or youth climbers and includes gear rentals—perfect for bringing friends, family, or a whole team to the wall.
Location: 8276 28th Ct. NW, Lacey, WA 98516
Contact: 360-915-8614 | Website: cirqueclimbing.com
Includes:
Issue Date: August 9, 2025
Expiration: August 9, 2026 (Good for one year from issue date)
Starting bid
Total Value: $340 | Starting Bid: $120 |
Discover the rich heritage, wildlife, and wonder of the Pacific Northwest—from Seattle to Bellingham! This bundle offers year-round access to three incredible cultural destinations, perfect for families, curious minds, and adventure seekers alike.
Begin with a family membership to the National Nordic Museum in Seattle, where you'll explore Nordic culture, enjoy unlimited admission, and receive discounts at the museum store and café. Then, head east to Issaquah for a Cougar Mountain Zoo family membership for three, featuring 12 months of zoo adventures, including the magical Reindeer Festival in December. Finally, journey north to Bellingham for four passes to the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention, where you'll experience the awe-inspiring MegaZapper electrical show.
From Viking history to majestic wildlife to crackling electricity, this bundle sparks curiosity and creates lasting memories for the whole family.
Expiration: August 31, 2026
Experience the wonder of wildlife for an entire year! This family membership provides 12 months of zoo adventures for three named members at Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah.
Membership Benefits Include:
Location: 19525 SE 54th Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Contact: 425-392-6278 | [email protected]
Expiration: August 31, 2026
Redeem By: August 9, 2026
Explore Nordic culture, art, and history in the heart of Seattle! This one-year family membership includes two adults and their dependents, offering unlimited access to the museum's exhibits and programs.
Membership Benefits Include:
Location: 2655 Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Contact: 206-789-5707 x7024
Redeem By: August 9, 2026
Experience the shock and awe of electrical discovery! This certificate includes four individual free passes to the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention in Bellingham, granting access to both the galleries and the legendary MegaZapper electrical show.
Includes:
Museum Hours: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
MegaZapper Shows: Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 PM
Location: Bellingham, WA (exact address not provided on certificate)
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