The Getaway Giveback Spring Auction

BUNDLE 1: Premier Wine Country Escape

Total Value: $450 | Starting Bid: $150





All aboard for the ultimate wine lover's dream! This curated collection takes you from the lush vineyards of the Pacific Northwest to the legendary Napa Valley—all in one unforgettable package.

Begin your journey close to home with tastings at three prestigious Northwest wineries: Maryhill Winery in Woodinville, Willamette Valley Vineyards in Salem, and the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Portland. Then, raise a glass in California as you and a guest embark on the iconic Napa Valley Wine Train for a multi-course gourmet dinner winding through America's most famous wine region.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging your passion for pinot, this bundle delivers world-class wines, stunning views, and memories to savor.

Bundle Details

Napa Valley Wine Train – Gourmet Express Dinner for 2

Expiration: August 10, 2026

Step back in time and into luxury aboard lavishly restored vintage railcars. This certificate entitles two adults to the Gourmet Express Dinner package, featuring a multi-course gourmet meal while traveling through the scenic Napa Valley.

Includes:

Luxury train travel through wine country

Freshly prepared multi-course dinner

World-class service in 100-year-old railcars

Stunning vineyard views

Location: 1275 McKinstry Street, Napa, CA 94559



Website: winetrain.com

Phone: 800.427.4124





Booking Instructions:

Call (707) 253-2111 to reserve

Reference the certificate at time of booking

Present certificate upon arrival

Terms & Conditions:

Valid for one year from issue date (8/10/25 – 8/10/26)

Subject to availability and blackout dates

No cash value

Maryhill Winery – Tasting for 4

Value: $128 | Expiration: August 9, 2026





Sip and savor at one of the Pacific Northwest's most beloved wineries. This certificate offers a curated tasting for up to four guests at the Maryhill Winery Woodinville Tasting Room, led by a knowledgeable Maryhill ambassador.





Includes:

Wine tasting for up to 4 guests

Discount on bottle purchases:

10% off 5 bottles 20% off 6+ bottles



Location: Maryhill Winery Woodinville Tasting Room

14810 NE 145th Street, Woodinville, WA 98072





Booking Instructions:

Email [email protected] at least 30 days in advance

Reference the certificate when booking

Terms & Conditions:

Expires August 9, 2026

Willamette Valley Vineyards – "Willamette Experience" Wine Flight for 4

Value: $120 | Expiration: August 9, 2026





Earning the distinction as "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" since 1983. This certificate is redeemable for a Wine Flight ("Willamette Experience") for up to four guests at the Willamette Valley Vineyards estate.





Location: Salem Hills location only

Booking Instructions:

Call (503) 588-9463 or email [email protected]

Reserve at least 48 hours in advance

Terms & Conditions:

Valid only at Salem Hills location

Cannot be used on event days or holidays

Expires August 9, 2026

Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Portland – Estate Flight for 4

Expiration: August 9, 2026

Experience the elegance of Domaine Serene in the heart of Portland. This certificate is redeemable for an Estate Flight for up to four guests at the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge.





The Lounge Experience:

From curated wine flights to seasonally rotating charcuterie and special wine-inspired food and events, the lounge presents an innovative hospitality concept.





Location: Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Portland

1038 SW Alder St, Portland, Oregon 97205





Contact: [email protected] (503) 850-7001





Booking Instructions:

Advance reservation required

Contact the lounge directly to arrange your visit

Terms & Conditions:

Non-transferable

Gratuity not included

Based on availability

Expires August 9, 2026

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