A bearded man in a hat and a woman with curly hair wearing a beanie and holding a guitar pose against a soft yellow background.
Indy Folk Series Inc

Hosted by

Indy Folk Series Inc

About this event

The Hammer & The Hatchet

615 W 43rd St

Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA

General In Person
$25

This ticket provides entry to the live music performance at the venue. Seating is open and unassigned; guests may choose their seats when the performance space doors open, following the pre-concert sound check.

Livestream
$25

Join the concert from home with this livestream ticket. A link will be sent so you can enjoy the live music in real time—no travel required.

Child 12 years and younger
Free

A limited number of in-person tickets for children are available for free.

Complimentary (admin)
Free

This ticket provides entry to the live music performance at the venue or to the livestream. Seating at the venue is open and unassigned; guests may choose their seats when the performance space doors open, following the pre-concert sound check.

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