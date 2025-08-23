The KENNA Foundation

The KENNA Grant Awards

3104 N Nevada Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80907, USA

Great Wolf Giveaway
$25

Single entry into our Great Wolf Lodge giveaway! 2 night stay for a family of 4 includes $200 lodge bucks and admission into the water park. No blackout dates! Valued at $1200. Drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Winner will be notified by phone.

Great Wolf Bundle
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 entries into our Great Wolf Lodge giveaway! 2 night stay for a family of 4 includes $200 lodge bucks and admission into the water park. No blackout dates! Valued at $1200. Drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Winner will be notified by phone.

Virtual Butterfly Release
$5

Single entry into this virtual event symbolizing freedom and transformation. One winner will be selected at random winning a cash prize. Event will be held live on Sunday December 1, 2025 at 2pm via our Facebook page. Winner will be notified by phone. Minimum cash prize of $25.00; maximum cash prize not to exceed 5% when total donations exceed $500.00.

