The KENNA Grant Awards

Single entry into our Great Wolf Lodge giveaway! 2 night stay for a family of 4 includes $200 lodge bucks and admission into the water park. No blackout dates! Valued at $1200. Drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Winner will be notified by phone.
5 entries into our Great Wolf Lodge giveaway! 2 night stay for a family of 4 includes $200 lodge bucks and admission into the water park. No blackout dates! Valued at $1200. Drawing will be held on December 1, 2025. Winner will be notified by phone.
Single entry into this virtual event symbolizing freedom and transformation. One winner will be selected at random winning a cash prize. Event will be held live on Sunday December 1, 2025 at 2pm via our Facebook page. Winner will be notified by phone. Minimum cash prize of $25.00; maximum cash prize not to exceed 5% when total donations exceed $500.00.
