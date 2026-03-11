THE LAST PATROL

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THE LAST PATROL

About the memberships

The Last Patrol Giving Circle

Friend of the Mission
$50

Valid until May 10, 2027

Friend of the Mission

This annual contribution helps support community outreach, veteran recognition events, and programs that honor the service and legacy of veterans through The Last Patrol Project.

Community Supporter
$100

Valid until May 10, 2027

Community Supporter

Your annual support helps strengthen programs that connect veterans with community resources and support initiatives that bring veterans, families, and community members together.

Patriot Partner
$250

Valid until May 10, 2027

Patriot Partner

This contribution helps support veteran storytelling projects, scholarships, and special community initiatives that honor and uplift veterans and their families.

Legacy Leader
$500

Valid until May 10, 2027

Legacy Leader

Legacy Leaders help expand the impact of The Last Patrol Project by supporting major initiatives that preserve veteran stories, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure veterans are honored for generations to come.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!