The Last Patrol Giving Circle

About the memberships
Valid until May 10, 2027
Friend of the Mission
This annual contribution helps support community outreach, veteran recognition events, and programs that honor the service and legacy of veterans through The Last Patrol Project.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Community Supporter
Your annual support helps strengthen programs that connect veterans with community resources and support initiatives that bring veterans, families, and community members together.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Patriot Partner
This contribution helps support veteran storytelling projects, scholarships, and special community initiatives that honor and uplift veterans and their families.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Legacy Leader
Legacy Leaders help expand the impact of The Last Patrol Project by supporting major initiatives that preserve veteran stories, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure veterans are honored for generations to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!