The Legacy Collective Community

Offered by

The Legacy Collective Community

About this shop

New Member: Maroon Mom's Book Club

New Member: Maroon Mom's Book Club item
New Member: Maroon Mom's Book Club
$50

This membership is for moms who are not a part of The Legacy Collective Community but would like to take part in our book club!

  • MMBC Member Bag- $25
    • 1- Tote $15.00
    • 5- Book Review Bookmarks $1.00
  • Black Children’s Book Week- Donation $5
  • Earn your 1- Lapel Pin after two session
  • Included Events:
    • January - Book Goals - FREE MMBC Exclusive
    • March - Silent Read Scape - FREE | Must purchase a book
  • Discounted Events: 
    • August - National Book Lovers Day Event- $20 Public | $15 for MMBC members
  • Invitation End of Session Event:
    • June- Member’s Sleepover
      • Overnight Hotel Stay- Room Block
      • Dinner
      • Activities (Shopping, Escape Room, Movie, Spa)
0
Add a donation for The Legacy Collective Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!