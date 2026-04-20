New Member: Maroon Mom's Book Club

This membership is for moms who are not a part of The Legacy Collective Community but would like to take part in our book club!
- MMBC Member Bag- $25
- 1- Tote $15.00
- 5- Book Review Bookmarks $1.00
- Black Children’s Book Week- Donation $5
- Earn your 1- Lapel Pin after two session
- Included Events:
- January - Book Goals - FREE MMBC Exclusive
- March - Silent Read Scape -
FREE | Must purchase a book
- Discounted Events:
- August - National Book Lovers Day Event- $20 Public | $15 for MMBC members
- Invitation End of Session Event:
- June- Member’s Sleepover
- Overnight Hotel Stay- Room Block
- Dinner
- Activities (Shopping, Escape Room, Movie, Spa)