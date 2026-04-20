New Member: Maroon Mom's Book Club

This membership is for moms who are not a part of The Legacy Collective Community but would like to take part in our book club!

MMBC Member Bag- $25

1- Tote $15.00 5- Book Review Bookmarks $1.00

Black Children’s Book Week- Donation $5

Earn your 1- Lapel Pin after two session

Included Events:

January - Book Goals - FREE MMBC Exclusive March - Silent Read Scape - FREE | Must purchase a book

Discounted Events:

August - National Book Lovers Day Event - $20 Public | $15 for MMBC members

Invitation End of Session Event:

June- Member’s Sleepover Overnight Hotel Stay- Room Block Dinner Activities (Shopping, Escape Room, Movie, Spa)

