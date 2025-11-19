The M.A.C. Project

On the 1st of every month, we'll send you a Nomination Email giving you the ability to nominate any Philadelphia headquartered non-profit.





Then on the 22nd you'll get an email listing the nominated non-profits with a link giving you the ability to vote for one.





The non-profit receiving the fund will be highlighted in the email on the 1st as well as on Live CarePhilly's social media and website.





For current info & updates, see: LiveCarePhilly.Org/MAC