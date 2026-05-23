Makaylen Plotz Memorial Scholarship

Hosted by

Makaylen Plotz Memorial Scholarship

About this event

The Makaylen Mile

County Rd 8 SW

Stewartville, MN 55976, USA

Adult (ages 18+)
$25

Access to "The Makaylen Mile" event AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!

Child (ages 6-17)
$10

Access to The Makaylen Mile AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!

Young Children (Ages 0-5)
Free

Access to The Makaylen Mile AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!

Immediate Family of an SUDC Child (Parents & Siblings)
Free

If you are a parent or sibling of a child who died in the category of SUDC, this event is here to honor you and we would like you to participate FREE of cost. Please register here still for access to The Makaylen Mile AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!

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