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Access to "The Makaylen Mile" event AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!
Access to The Makaylen Mile AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!
Access to The Makaylen Mile AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!
If you are a parent or sibling of a child who died in the category of SUDC, this event is here to honor you and we would like you to participate FREE of cost. Please register here still for access to The Makaylen Mile AND a button for entry to all of the High Forest Old Settler's Day activities!
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