YIMBY Action

Hosted by

YIMBY Action

About this event

The Pro-Housing Lab: Chicago

140 S Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60603, USA

Full Day Bundle
$110
Available until Jun 10

Conference + cocktail party. The full Pro-Housing Lab experience from morning programming through the evening.

Conference Only
$50
Available until Jun 10

Full-day access to The Pro-Housing Lab: Chicago 2026 on July 24 at the Metropolitan Planning Council. Includes morning and afternoon programming, breakout sessions, and refreshments.

Cocktail Party Only
$75
Available until Jun 10

Join us after the conference for a ticketed cocktail party. A great option for guests who want to connect with pro-housing advocates, elected allies, and organizers in a more casual setting.

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