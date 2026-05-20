About this event
Conference + cocktail party. The full Pro-Housing Lab experience from morning programming through the evening.
Full-day access to The Pro-Housing Lab: Chicago 2026 on July 24 at the Metropolitan Planning Council. Includes morning and afternoon programming, breakout sessions, and refreshments.
Join us after the conference for a ticketed cocktail party. A great option for guests who want to connect with pro-housing advocates, elected allies, and organizers in a more casual setting.
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