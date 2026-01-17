Young Urban Professionals Enc Inc

Hosted by

Young Urban Professionals Enc Inc

About this event

THE ROOFTOP: JUNETEENTH EDITION

405 Middle St

New Bern, NC 28560, USA

Early Bird – Active YUP Member
$20
Available until Mar 31

Limited-time discounted ticket for active YUP ENC members.


Includes:


  • Entry to the event
  • Food
  • One complimentary drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)
  • Access to all entertainment and rooftop vibes


Available for a limited time only.

Must be an active YUP ENC member to purchase.

Active YUP Member
$25

Exclusive discounted ticket for active YUP ENC members.


Includes:


  • Entry to the event
  • Food
  • One complimentary drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)
  • Access to all entertainment and rooftop vibes

Must be an active YUP ENC member to purchase.

Early Bird
$40
Available until Mar 31

Limited-time discounted ticket for early supporters.


Includes:


  • Entry to the event
  • Food
  • One complimentary drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)
  • Access to all entertainment and rooftop vibes


Grab yours early — prices increase once Early Bird tickets sell out.

General Admission
$50

Enjoy full access to the event, including live entertainment, vendors, and rooftop vibes.


Ticket includes food and one complimentary drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).


Come ready to celebrate, connect, and enjoy the night.

Add a donation for Young Urban Professionals Enc Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!