Young Urban Professionals Enc Inc

Young Urban Professionals Enc Inc

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Our mission

Young Urban Professionals of Eastern North Carolina empowers the community through professional development, civic engagement, education, and economic opportunity, fostering growth and leadership among young professionals and entrepreneurs.
Events
Events
7th Annual Premier Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration
Event
7th Annual Premier Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration
Jun 19, 7:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
405 Middle St, New Bern, NC 28560, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
YUP ENC General Membership Registration
Membership
YUP ENC General Membership Registration
Welcome to the Young Urban Professionals of Eastern North Carolina (YUP ENC)!Becoming a general member means joining a movement committed to empowering our community through professional development, civic engagement, education, and economic opportunity.As a member, you’ll gain access to:Networking events & community mixersEducational workshops and trainingsCivic engagement & voter education initiativesLeadership and volunteer opportunitiesSupport for small business and entrepreneurshipWhether you're a young professional, entrepreneur, student, or change-maker — there’s a place for you at YUP.Let’s build, grow, and lead together.
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The Infrastructure Series
Custom
The Infrastructure Series
The Infrastructure Series is a hands-on workshop series hosted at the YUP Community Hub designed for nonprofits, church initiatives, entrepreneurs, community groups, and individuals looking to strengthen the structure behind their work.Topics include organization, Google tools, AI, branding, marketing, fundraising, grants, and systems that support long-term growth.This isn’t coming from an “expert” angle. Just real experience, including lessons learned the hard way.Each session is $10.00 and participants can choose which sessions they would like to attend.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.yup-enc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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