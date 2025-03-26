Young Urban Professionals Enc Inc

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The Infrastructure Series

The Infrastructure Series is a hands-on workshop series hosted at the YUP Community Hub designed for nonprofits, church initiatives, entrepreneurs, community groups, and individuals looking to strengthen the structure behind their work.Topics include organization, Google tools, AI, branding, marketing, fundraising, grants, and systems that support long-term growth.This isn’t coming from an “expert” angle. Just real experience, including lessons learned the hard way.Each session is $10.00 and participants can choose which sessions they would like to attend.