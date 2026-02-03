The Saint Constantine School of Dallas

Hosted by

The Saint Constantine School of Dallas

About this event

The Saint Constantine School Spring Feast Fundraiser

13555 Hillcrest Rd

Dallas, TX 75240, USA

General Admission
$100

This ticket is for one admission.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Includes;

  • Two (2) general admission seats
  • Early access to silent auction bidding (15 minutes prior to general opening)
  • Name listed in printed program
  • Recognition on event signage


** Regarding meal selection, please send Zeffy ticket number, guest names and their meal selection to [email protected]


Meal options include;

  1. Vegetarian
  2. Meat
Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes all in Silver package, plus;

  • Reserved table for ten (10) guests of your choice
  • Early access to silent auction bidding (30 minutes prior to general opening)
  • Sponsor name displayed at table
  • Recognition in printed gala program
  • Social media acknowledgment Ten guests total

** Regarding meal selection, please send Zeffy ticket number, guest names and their meal selection to [email protected].


Meal options include;

  1. Vegetarian
  2. Meat
Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

Includes all in Gold Package, plus;

  • Two reserved tables twenty (20) guests with VIP placement
  • Prominent logo placement across all event materials
  • Logo featured in event presentation slides
  • Recognition from school leadership during the program
  • Post-event recognition in school-wide communication with opportunity for business promotion
  • Private access to silent auction bidding (45 minutes prior to general opening) Twenty guests total


** Regarding meal selection, please send Zeffy ticket number, guest names and their meal selection to [email protected].


Meal options include;

  1. Vegetarian
  2. Meat
Add a donation for The Saint Constantine School of Dallas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!