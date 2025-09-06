The Science of You "Empowering Girls Through the Science of Self"

Dear Scholarship Applicant,

Congratulations on applying for the The Science of You Camp/Workshop Scholarship! We are excited to learn more about you and your interest in science, self-care, innovation, and personal growth.

As part of the scholarship review process, we ask that you clearly explain your qualifications and why you should be selected. Below are simple guidelines to help you prepare a strong and thoughtful response.

1. Your Qualifications

When describing your qualifications, please consider including:

Your interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) , beauty science, health, wellness, or creativity

Any classes, clubs, programs, or activities you have participated in (STEM clubs, science fairs, robotics, art, wellness, leadership, etc.)

Personal qualities such as curiosity, creativity, leadership, perseverance, or teamwork

Any challenges you have overcome that show your determination or growth

Why hands-on learning opportunities like The Science of You are important to you

Remember: qualifications are not just grades—they also include your passion, effort, and willingness to learn.

2. Why You Should Be Chosen

In this section, tell us your story. You may want to explain:

Why attending The Science of You Camp/Workshop matters to you personally

How this experience will help you grow academically, creatively, or personally

How you plan to use what you learn in the future (school, career goals, helping others, community involvement, etc.)

How this opportunity could make a difference for you if selected

Be honest, thoughtful, and confident. We want to hear your voice.

3. Final Tips

Write clearly and in your own words

Be specific and authentic

There are no “right” or “wrong” answers—we are looking for effort, passion, and potential

We are proud of you for taking this step and look forward to learning more about you. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Best wishes,

Pink STEM Foundation

The Science of You Camp/Workshop Team

@[email protected]

📧 [email protected]