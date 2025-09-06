Pink STEM, Science Technology Engineering Mathematic

Pink STEM, Science Technology Engineering Mathematic

The Science of You "Empowering Girls Through the Science of Self"

200 S Duval St

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Student Admissions
$45

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

$25 – Friend of Science Donation
$25

$25 – Friend of Science Donation

  • Digital thank-you card from Pink STEM students
  • Recognition on Pink STEM’s social media page
$100 – Supporter of Science Donation
$100

$100 – Supporter of Science Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Name listed on the Pink STEM website donor page
  • Personalized thank-you email from a student participant


$250 – STEM Advocate Donation
$250

$250 – STEM Advocate Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Pink STEM “Science of You” commemorative pin
  • Recognition in quarterly Pink STEM e-newsletter
$500 – Innovation Partner Donation
$500

$500 – Innovation Partner Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Logo/name featured on printed event materials
  • One complimentary ticket to a Pink STEM showcase event
$1,000 – Explorer Sponsor -Donation
$1,000

$1,000 – Explorer Sponsor -Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Pink STEM tote bag with branded materials
  • Recognition during opening remarks at a showcase event
$2,500 – Discovery Sponsor-Donation
$2,500

$2,500 – Discovery Sponsor-Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Half-page ad/feature in program booklet
  • Two complimentary tickets to the Science of You camp showcase
$5000 – Visionary Sponsor Donation
$5,000

$5,000 – Visionary Sponsor Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Company logo featured on student T-shirts for the Science of You program
  • Invitation to tour a Pink STEM workshop or camp in action
  • Recognition on stage at Pink STEM’s annual A3 Convention
$10,000 – Legacy Sponsor- Donation
$10,000

$10,000 – Legacy Sponsor- Donation

  • All of the above, plus:
  • Full-page ad/feature in program booklet
  • Opportunity to present scholarship awards to students at the Science of You showcase
  • Prominent logo placement on Pink STEM’s website & all major promotional materials
  • Four complimentary tickets to Pink STEM’s annual A3 Convention
Scholarship Recipient Ticket
Free

Dear Scholarship Applicant,

Congratulations on applying for the The Science of You Camp/Workshop Scholarship! We are excited to learn more about you and your interest in science, self-care, innovation, and personal growth.

As part of the scholarship review process, we ask that you clearly explain your qualifications and why you should be selected. Below are simple guidelines to help you prepare a strong and thoughtful response.

1. Your Qualifications

When describing your qualifications, please consider including:

  • Your interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), beauty science, health, wellness, or creativity
  • Any classes, clubs, programs, or activities you have participated in (STEM clubs, science fairs, robotics, art, wellness, leadership, etc.)
  • Personal qualities such as curiosity, creativity, leadership, perseverance, or teamwork
  • Any challenges you have overcome that show your determination or growth
  • Why hands-on learning opportunities like The Science of You are important to you

Remember: qualifications are not just grades—they also include your passion, effort, and willingness to learn.

2. Why You Should Be Chosen

In this section, tell us your story. You may want to explain:

  • Why attending The Science of You Camp/Workshop matters to you personally
  • How this experience will help you grow academically, creatively, or personally
  • How you plan to use what you learn in the future (school, career goals, helping others, community involvement, etc.)
  • How this opportunity could make a difference for you if selected

Be honest, thoughtful, and confident. We want to hear your voice.

3. Final Tips

  • Write clearly and in your own words
  • Be specific and authentic
  • There are no “right” or “wrong” answers—we are looking for effort, passion, and potential

We are proud of you for taking this step and look forward to learning more about you. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Best wishes,

Pink STEM Foundation
The Science of You Camp/Workshop Team

@[email protected]
📧 [email protected]

