Mass Chapter Of American College Of Healthcare Administrators Inc

Hosted by

Mass Chapter Of American College Of Healthcare Administrators Inc

About this event

The Stephen Esdale Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

100 Everendon Rd

Canton, MA 02021, USA

Golfer Registration
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Use the + sign to add golfers.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000

Includes one foursome, company logo displayed on banner at the tournament, inclusion in press releases and all email & social media campaigns, company logo displayed on 2 tee/green signs.  Three Silver Sponsorships are available.

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes one foursome, company logo displayed on banner at the tournament, inclusion in press releases and all email & social media campaigns, company logo displayed on 1 tee/green sign. 10 are available.

Cigar and Cocktail Sponsor
$1,500

You will be acknowledged as the cigar sponsor as well as the sponsor of the drink tickets.  Cigars will be given to all participants. Each participant will receive two (2) drink tickets.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

You will be acknowledged in all signage, email and social media campaigns.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,250

You will be acknowledged in all signage, email and social media campaigns.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

You will be acknowledged in all signage, email and social media campaigns.

Tee Sign
$250

A sign with your company name will be displayed at one of the tee boxes. 

Hole in One Contest Sponsor
$1,000

The Sponsor will receive special signage on the contest hole and be acknowledged as the sponsor on all social media posts and emails about the event.  Sponsorship will be listed on the event banner at the tournament.  The Hole-in-One prize will be $25,000.

Add a donation for Mass Chapter Of American College Of Healthcare Administrators Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!