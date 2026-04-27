The Stephen Esdale Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Canton, MA 02021, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Use the + sign to add golfers.
Includes one foursome, company logo prominently displayed on banner at the tournament as well as signage in the club, inclusion in press releases, company logo displayed on 2 tee/green signs, and all emails and publicity. The Gold Sponsor will be prominently featured on all social media posts about the tournament and the ticketing/registration site. Time will be provided to address the golfers. Free access to all other contests.
Includes one foursome, company logo displayed on banner at the tournament, inclusion in press releases and all email & social media campaigns, company logo displayed on 2 tee/green signs. Three Silver Sponsorships are available.
Includes one foursome, company logo displayed on banner at the tournament, inclusion in press releases and all email & social media campaigns, company logo displayed on 1 tee/green sign. 10 are available.
You will be acknowledged as the cigar sponsor as well as the sponsor of the drink tickets. Cigars will be given to all participants. Each participant will receive two (2) drink tickets.
You will be acknowledged in all signage, email and social media campaigns.
You will be acknowledged in all signage, email and social media campaigns.
You will be acknowledged in all signage, email and social media campaigns.
A sign with your company name will be displayed at one of the tee boxes.
The Sponsor will receive special signage on the contest hole and be acknowledged as the sponsor on all social media posts and emails about the event. Sponsorship will be listed on the event banner at the tournament. The Hole-in-One prize will be $25,000.
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