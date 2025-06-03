The Symphony Store

Item A05501
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎 Enjoy hours of competitive fun with this Ultimate Strategy Game Bundle.
Featuring three timeless classics that challenge the mind and bring people together.
Risk: Continental Game (Parker Brothers First Edition Style) – Conquer the world in this global game of strategy and diplomacy.
This edition features a vintage look and is ideal for fans of classic gameplay.
Scrabble (Hasbro Classic Crossword Game) – Test your wordplay skills with the original crossword game where every letter counts. A family favorite for generations.
Chess 4 – A unique and exciting take on the classic game of chess, designed for up to four players.
Includes a full chess set with silver and black pieces and a square board that allows for multi-player tactical showdowns.
This bundle offers something for every kind of strategist—from wordsmiths to risk-takers to chess masters.
Whether it’s family game night, a weekend tournament, or a gift for a board game enthusiast, this private collection set is sure to deliver memorable moments and brainy battles.
All games are in new condition and include original packaging.
Item B05501
From a private collection, this eye-catching silver-tone bracelet features a wide ribbed design finished in a brilliant high-gloss polish. Its bold presence and contemporary styling make it a standout accessory for any wardrobe.
With its bold, statement-making profile, this bracelet adds instant impact whether worn on its own or layered with other pieces. A fashionable costume accessory that brings a sleek, contemporary edge to both casual and dressy looks.
Item B05502
From a private collection, this elegant bracelet features alternating large faux pearls and faceted clear beads, each finished with ornate gold‑tone bead caps. The combination of soft luster and subtle sparkle creates a timeless, sophisticated look.
This bracelet blends refined elegance and everyday versatility, making it an ideal accessory for both casual outfits and dressier ensembles. A simple yet striking piece that adds a touch of polish to any jewelry collection.
Item B05503
From a private collection, this stunning silver-toned cuff bracelet features intricate detailing accented with vibrant blue rhinestones. Its refined openwork design and sparkling stones make it a piece that instantly draws the eye.
Though unbranded, the quality craftsmanship and brilliant blue stones give this bracelet an elegant, high-end look. It is a versatile statement accessory, perfect for special occasions, evening wear, or adding sophistication to a dressy ensemble.
Item C05501
𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟐𝟓 Certified Cabi Personal Stylist Diane Miller has generously donated this curated basket—perfect for the professional woman ready to refresh her wardrobe with confidence and style.
At the heart of this gift is a $100 Cabi gift card, redeemable during a private 1-on-1 styling session with Diane herself.
She’ll guide you through Cabi’s modern, high-quality clothing collection, helping you build looks tailored to your lifestyle—whether for work, weekend, or everything in between.
This beautifully packaged basket also includes hand-picked accessories and indulgent treats to make your style upgrade experience feel like a personal retreat.
Basket Includes:
• $100 Cabi Gift Card (redeemable through Diane Miller)
• Cabi Silk Scarf
• Cabi Earrings
• Scented Candle
• Premium Coffee & Ceramic Mug
• Assorted Chocolates & Gourmet Biscuits
About Cabi:
Cabi is a women’s fashion brand known for timeless wardrobe essentials, elevated basics, and trend-forward pieces—sold exclusively through personal stylists offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
This basket is your entry into elevated fashion with personalized service—a perfect blend of style, self-care, and support for the arts.
Item B05504
From a private collection, these stunning Park Lane teardrop earrings are encrusted with a vibrant mix of faceted and opaque stones in shades of teal, aqua, and clear, creating a look that is both bold and elegant.
The reverse side features an artisan‑style brushed metal design, highlighting Park Lane’s signature attention to detail and craftsmanship.
These earrings combine striking color with refined design, making them a perfect accessory to elevate both daytime and evening looks. Their unique artistry and bold palette make them a standout addition to any jewelry collection.
Item B05505
From a private collection, this silver‑tone necklace features a key‑shaped pendant beautifully adorned with sparkling rhinestones. The design combines classic charm with subtle symbolism, creating a piece that is both stylish and meaningful.
This necklace adds a hint of mystery and elegance to any outfit, making it perfect for daily wear or as a thoughtful gift. Its timeless design and shimmering details make it a versatile addition to any jewelry collection.
Item B05506
From a private collection, these elegant teardrop earrings by Park Lane feature intricate black metal scrollwork accented with shimmering rhinestones. The design blends sophistication with a vintage-inspired aesthetic, making them a versatile accessory for many occasions.
These earrings catch the light beautifully, with the amber center stones and subtle rhinestone shimmer creating a look that is both timeless and eye-catching. Perfect for adding vintage-inspired charm to evening wear, special events, or even elevating a casual outfit.
Item B05507
From a private collection, this silver‑toned necklace features a striking arrangement of faceted crystal beads paired with elongated teardrop charms that shimmer and catch the light from every angle. The design combines elegance with contemporary flair, creating a piece that stands out effortlessly.
This necklace offers a bold, modern aesthetic while maintaining a refined look, making it a versatile accessory to elevate both casual and formal ensembles. Its luminous details make it a standout addition to any jewelry collection.
Item B05508
From a private collection, this elegant stretch bracelet features faceted clear crystal-like beads accented with silver-tone vertical bars, some inlaid with sparkling rhinestones. The design balances subtle shine with timeless style, making it suitable for a variety of looks.
The shimmering beads and delicate rhinestone accents give this bracelet a refined yet adaptable charm, making it an ideal accessory to elevate everyday outfits or complement formal attire with effortless elegance.
Items B05509
From a private collection, this striking necklace features a black chain paired with a bold star‑shaped pendant adorned with shimmering gemstone accents. The combination of dark metal and sparkling details creates a dramatic look that stands out beautifully.
This piece offers a unique mix of modern edge and refined sparkle, making it a versatile accessory that can transform a simple look into a distinctive fashion statement. A standout addition to any jewelry collection.
Item D05501
Estimated Value: $450-500
This rare 1989 vintage Opus One is the result of a historic partnership between two of the most revered names in winemaking:
Robert Mondavi of Napa Valley and Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild in Bordeaux. Their shared vision created one of the first true California “First Growth” wines, blending Old World tradition with New World innovation.
Produced at the Opus One estate in Oakville, Napa Valley, this wine reflects the region’s exceptional terroir. The 1989 vintage was shaped by a cooler-than-average growing season, resulting in a wine of graceful structure, balanced tannins, and refined complexity.
Though the 1989 vintage has matured over decades, it continues to impress with its harmonious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux varietals. Expect layered aromas of dark cherry, cassis, tobacco leaf, cedar, and leather, with a palate that evolves gracefully in the glass.
At 13% alcohol, this wine is a refined, well-aged expression of Napa's early excellence in luxury winemaking.
Item E05501
Protect your instrument in style with this durable full-size (4/4) hardshell violin case.
Designed to fit standard adult violins, it features a secure interior with soft lining, a compartment for accessories, and space for two bows.
The sturdy exterior provides excellent protection during travel or daily transport. Ideal for students, professionals, or as a backup case.
Item F05501
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟔𝟗𝟓
Let your S-Corporation taxes be handled by a team that lives and breathes small business.
This certificate entitles the bearer to a full 1120S business tax return—valued up to $695—prepared by Business Tax Specialists, a firm exclusively focused on helping small businesses minimize tax liability, stay compliant, and operate with confidence.
Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or filing as an S-Corp for the first time, their expert team provides accurate, efficient service with a deep understanding of business tax strategy.
Learn more at bts.support
Item G05501
Hand-Blown Glass Art Bowl – Signed Original
Estimated Value: $450
From a Private Collection
Elevate your home or office décor with this breathtaking hand-blown glass art bowl, a one-of-a-kind, signed original by the artist. This sculptural piece merges dramatic form, vibrant color, and expert craftsmanship—making it an eye-catching focal point in any setting.
This piece is more than décor—it’s a collector-worthy work of art. The fluid, modern shape and bold color palette reflect a masterful command of glass as a medium. It brings together movement, balance, and artistic expression in a way that transforms any room.
Perfect for display on a pedestal, entryway table, gallery shelf, or executive desk.
Item F05502
Estimated Value: Up to $495
Trust your personal taxes to the experienced professionals at TNG Enterprises, a firm known for providing accurate, dependable, and personalized tax preparation services. This certificate covers one individual 1040 tax return, valued at up to $495.
With TNG, you’ll receive expert guidance every step of the way, ensuring your return is filed correctly and efficiently—no matter how simple or complex your situation may be.
Avoid the stress and uncertainty of tax season by working with a trusted team of professionals committed to getting it right the first time. Whether you’re filing for yourself or gifting this certificate to someone else, it offers both peace of mind and real financial value.
Item F05503
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the expertise of Charlie Green, an award-winning celebrity makeup artist known for her empowering, glamorous, and educational approach to beauty.
This $100 gift certificate can be applied toward any of Charlie’s professional makeup services, making it the perfect gift for anyone looking to feel confident, radiant, and camera-ready.
Charlie Green has worked with A-list celebrities and everyday women alike. Her sessions are not only transformational, but educational and empowering—helping you look and feel your absolute best.
Whether you're walking down the aisle, getting ready for an event, or simply want to enhance your daily look, this certificate is your chance to work with one of the most respected artists in the industry.
Item E05502
Estimated Value: $2,800
This exceptional 1949 Wm. S. Haynes flute (serial #20475) is a handcrafted, sterling silver instrument from one of the most respected flute makers in American history. Known as the “Regular Model,” this vintage piece reflects the precision, craftsmanship, and tonal beauty that define Haynes flutes of this era.
Flutes made by Wm. S. Haynes during the mid-20th century are highly sought after for their warm tonal character, smooth playability, and lasting build quality. Whether you're a serious flutist, educator, or collector, this instrument represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of American musical craftsmanship.
This item comes from a private collection and has been well cared for, making it not only a functional instrument but a valued heirloom.
Item G05502
Estimated Value: 50
This tranquil photograph by Dr. Richard Carter captures the charm and serenity of the hillside village of Saint Flour, France. With its rolling green landscape, timeworn stone cottages, and a distant historic castle, the composition invites viewers into the quiet beauty of the French countryside.
Printed digitally and framed in white, the image radiates a sense of place, nostalgia, and timeless European elegance.
Perfect for admirers of European landscapes, photography, or travel-inspired art, this piece offers a moment of stillness and beauty drawn from real-world exploration. It’s a graceful accent for a study, hallway, or cozy reading nook.
Item G05503
Estimated Value: $300
Bring timeless European charm into your home with this elegant framed reproduction of “Lodge on Lake Como” by 19th-century Danish landscape artist Carl Frederic Aagaard. This beautifully rendered piece captures a serene Italian terrace overlooking Lake Como, framed by classical columns, lush greenery, and soft Mediterranean light.
This large-scale artwork makes a stunning statement piece, ideal for anyone who appreciates romantic European landscapes and the elegance of classical architecture. Its warm tones and inviting composition evoke both luxury and tranquility—perfect for a living room, study, or office setting.
A refined choice for collectors and admirers of 19th-century landscape art.
Item F05504
60-Minute Zoom Consult with Dr. Kixx Goldman.
Estimated Value: $140
Theme: Emotional Resilience & Creative Problem Solving
Discover new ways to approach life’s challenges with this exclusive 60-minute virtual consultation with Dr. Kixx Goldman — a highly regarded psychotherapist, coach, author, and storyteller. With decades of experience in educational and counseling psychology, Dr. Kixx helps individuals and couples move beyond stuck patterns and tap into fresh, intuitive solutions.
This one-on-one Zoom session is designed to support you in:
Dr. Kixx calls this process “Thinking Outside the Box” — and it’s a powerful tool for transformation.
This is a chance to work with a gifted, compassionate expert who can help you reconnect with your inner voice, identify roadblocks, and move forward with clarity and courage.
Item G05504
Lulu is a hand-painted ceramic wall sculpture created in 1991 as a tribute to iconic silent film star Louise Brooks. With bold 1920s flair, this piece captures the essence of vintage Hollywood through stylized design and dramatic expression.
The sculpture features a sculpted cloche-style hat, adorned with a vibrant red flower and feathered accent, evoking Brooks’ signature elegance and cinematic presence. This is a statement piece that combines whimsy, history, and visual drama.
This one-of-a-kind work channels the spirit of 1920s glamour, making it a perfect addition for collectors of vintage-inspired art, fans of film history, or anyone drawn to bold, character-driven decor. Lulu is more than a decorative piece—it’s a conversation starter and homage to a bygone era of cinematic brilliance.
Item G05505
Estimated Value: $50
In “Urban Pathway,” photographer Dr. Richard Carter captures the quiet charm of La Réole, France, a picturesque village known for its historic architecture and peaceful atmosphere. This framed digital photo draws the viewer into a narrow cobblestone street, flanked by timeworn homes and shuttered windows, evoking a sense of timeless European serenity.
The soft lighting and inviting perspective create a scene that feels both intimate and enduring.
Item G05506
Estimated Value: $300
“Botanical Garden” is a stunning 16" x 24" canvas print by a local landscape and digital photographer. This vibrant work captures the natural beauty of the desert in full bloom, showcasing brilliant colors and crisp detail that evoke both serenity and richness.
Professionally printed on canvas, this piece is ready to enhance any room with a sense of Southwestern elegance and tranquility.
This artwork offers a vivid celebration of desert flora, making it perfect for collectors of regional art or anyone looking to bring natural vibrancy and warmth into their home or office décor.
Item G05507
This unique set includes three original mixed media collages by Arizona artist Patrice Al‑Shatti. Each piece is hand‑assembled, combining layered vintage papers, text, natural textures, and abstract composition to create artwork that is rich in depth and visual intrigue.
Striking individually or displayed together as a cohesive trio, these works offer a distinctive artistic statement.
These collages embody craftsmanship and originality, making them ideal for collectors of contemporary art or those seeking unique pieces with texture, movement, and story. Perfect for a gallery wall, home office, or creative space.
Item G05508
Estimated Value: $200
This is a signed, limited edition print of “Prayer to the Great Mystery” by renowned Western artist Paul Calle. The artwork portrays a Plains Indian figure offering a sacred gesture to the sky, beautifully capturing the spiritual essence of Native American culture through Calle’s masterful realism and attention to detail.
This piece exemplifies Paul Calle’s signature storytelling style, blending historical reverence with fine artistic execution. Its size, detail, and cultural significance make it a striking addition to any collection of Western or Native American art.
Item G05509
Estimated Value: $600
Add a stunning focal point to your collection with “Glamour Girl,” a fine art photograph by award-winning nature photographer Jim Steinberg. Known for his masterful compositions and deep reverence for natural beauty, Steinberg captures the Rocky Mountain Columbine—Colorado’s iconic state flower—in extraordinary detail and elegance.
Jim Steinberg is celebrated for his work in nature and landscape photography, and this piece exemplifies his gift for highlighting the delicate grace of wild flora. The Rocky Mountain Columbine, with its rich color and intricate structure, is brought to life through Steinberg’s lens, offering a moment of quiet beauty and reverence.
This is an ideal piece for art collectors, nature lovers, or anyone seeking to bring the serenity of the outdoors into their home or workspace.
Item G05510
Estimated Value: $50
“Canal Reflections near Strasbourg” by Dr. Richard Carter is a serene photograph capturing rows of trees reflected in the still waters of a quiet canal. Taken in the French countryside near Strasbourg, this image invites viewers into a peaceful moment of natural symmetry and calm.
The soft tones and mirrored composition create a contemplative atmosphere, perfect for those who appreciate nature photography and tranquil landscapes.
Ideal for nature lovers, travelers, or admirers of quiet elegance, this piece brings a moment of stillness into any space. Its compact size and soothing imagery make it a versatile addition to a home office, hallway, or guest room.
Item G05511
Estimated Value: $400
“Hear Me O’ Great Spirit” is a rare signed limited edition print by acclaimed Western artist Paul Calle. Published in 1984 from an original oil painting, this piece is print #17 of only 56 issued, making it a highly collectible work.
Calle, known for his detailed realism and evocative storytelling, portrays a powerful scene inspired by Native American spirituality—a moment of reverence rendered with striking accuracy and depth.
This print is a scarce edition from one of the most respected artists of the American West. Its subject matter, craftsmanship, and provenance make it a standout addition for collectors of Western art or those drawn to pieces celebrating Native American culture and spirituality.
Item G05512
Estimated Value: $300
This compelling original framed photograph by Charlie Bullen merges the raw textures of nature with an element of optical illusion, depicting a massive rock formation that seems both firmly anchored and mysteriously adrift in a calm, endless sea. The striking composition invites viewers to pause, reflect, and see beyond the surface.
This piece is both bold and contemplative, serving as a powerful conversation starter while offering a sense of quiet introspection. A rare collector’s item from a distinctive contemporary voice, it brings sophistication and depth to any space.
Item G05513
This unique framed artwork is a hand‑drawn calligraphy piece by a local artist, featuring a timeless quote from Vincent van Gogh:
“I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream.”
The expressive script, rendered in rich burgundy ink, flows with intricate swirls and a carefully balanced composition, creating a piece that is both visually striking and deeply poetic.
This piece blends artistic craftsmanship with literary inspiration, making it an ideal accent for anyone who appreciates art, words, and the beauty of thoughtful design. Despite minor frame wear, its overall presentation remains elegant and evocative, perfect for a home, office, or creative space.
Item G05514
Estimated Value: $250 – $400
“Bikers, Mineral Creek, Valdez, AK” is an evocative black‑and‑white photographic print by renowned American photographer Art Provost (1941–2021). This limited edition work captures a powerful moment of quiet exploration: two cyclists riding across a narrow strip of land, framed by misty reflections and the still waters of Mineral Creek in Valdez, Alaska.
Provost’s mastery of contrast and composition is evident in the stark silhouette of evergreen branches in the foreground, which adds depth and frames the expansive, serene landscape beyond. The soft, moody tones evoke solitude, adventure, and the untamed beauty of Alaska’s wilderness.
This print is a stunning example of fine art photography, blending Provost’s keen eye for detail with the grandeur of the Alaskan landscape. Its limited edition status and signature by the artist make it a highly collectible piece, perfect for art lovers and those who appreciate the majesty of the American wilderness.
Item G05515
Estimated Value: $150 – $250
This striking photo print by Art Provost (1941–2021) captures a poignant street moment filled with contrast and quiet emotion. Measuring 19 inches wide by 13 inches high, the composition features a young girl walking along a textured urban wall, dressed in a vivid red traditional dress—her vibrant attire boldly standing out against the neutral, weathered background.
Provost’s eye for human storytelling shines through in this minimalist yet powerful scene. The subtle graffiti on the wall, the girl’s movement frozen mid‑stride, and the symmetry of the concrete create a rich visual narrative that feels both intimate and universal.
This image invites viewers to reflect on identity, culture, and the beauty in everyday moments. It exemplifies Provost’s talent for blending human subjects with urban environments in a way that feels timeless and quietly profound, making it a standout piece for collectors of fine art photography.
Item G05516
Estimated Value: $150 – $250
This engaging photo print by Art Provost (1941–2021) celebrates the charm of antique transportation through a carefully composed arrangement of vintage wheels and early bicycles. Measuring 18 inches wide by 13 inches high, the image evokes a sense of history and craftsmanship that transcends time.
In the scene, wooden wagon wheels rest beneath suspended frames of high‑wheeled penny‑farthings and other historic bicycles. Set against timber‑framed plaster walls and rustic beams, the setting is rich with texture and steeped in nostalgia.
Provost’s use of soft lighting, muted tones, and meticulous composition gives the photograph an almost painterly quality, inviting viewers to reflect on the enduring beauty of historic design. Ideal for collectors who appreciate history, cycling heritage, or rustic Americana aesthetics, this print offers both visual depth and cultural resonance.
Item G05517
Add a touch of botanical elegance to your collection with “Begonia,” a 1997 oil on canvas by artist Hermine Philippe. This vibrant composition captures the delicate beauty of a begonia bloom with expressive brushwork and rich color, blending realism with painterly charm.
The artist's signature is prominently displayed, affirming its authenticity and craftsmanship.
“Begonia” is a timeless piece that radiates warmth and refinement. Its vibrant floral subject matter and sophisticated composition make it a standout for collectors of fine art or admirers of floral-themed paintings. Whether displayed in a living space, office, or gallery wall, this painting offers an enduring celebration of natural beauty.
Item G05518
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟎𝟎 Step into a storybook world with “Cobblestone Village”, part of Cobblestone Lane III by Thomas Kinkade, the “Painter of Light.”
This 1998 offset lithograph in color on premium paper captures a warmly lit village lane, bursting with charm, gardens, and Kinkade’s signature glow from cottage windows.
This piece is: Hand-signed and numbered (815/2050) Authenticated with Park West’s DNA matrix signature system From the gallery proofs edition Professionally framed in a rich cherry-toned wood frame
Framed Dimensions: 31.5" H x 40.125" W
Certificate of Authenticity: Included
This edition is a beautiful example of Kinkade’s romantic landscapes and is an accessible collector’s piece with lasting value.
Item G05519
Estimated Value: $500 – $800
Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of the American Southwest with “Sculptured Wall, Buckskin Gulch,” a signed limited edition poster by celebrated photographer Bruce Barnbaum. Known for his masterful compositions and precise control of light and shadow, Barnbaum brings the intricate sandstone formations of Buckskin Gulch to life in this stunning image.
This is #12 of only 200 produced, making it a rare and collectible piece.
Bruce Barnbaum is a highly respected figure in fine art photography, known for his ability to reveal depth, form, and emotion in natural landscapes. This work captures the textural richness and sculptural drama of Buckskin Gulch, one of the Southwest's most striking geological wonders.
Perfect for photography enthusiasts, collectors of Western landscapes, or anyone who appreciates the intersection of art and nature.
Item G05520
Estimated Value: $3,200
From a private collection, this stunning large-format original watercolor by acclaimed Southwestern artist Pati Deuter is titled “Red Dancing Sun.” The piece depicts a Native American figure in ceremonial dress with a bird perched on their hand, rendered in Deuter’s distinctive cubist‑realism style with vibrant, symbolic use of color.
This exceptional work reflects Deuter’s reputation as one of the top five artists featured in PBS’s Artist Ride special and stands as a powerful representation of cultural heritage and artistic mastery.
This is a true collector’s item, combining masterful technique with cultural storytelling. The size, detail, and striking palette make it an impressive focal point for any collection, whether displayed in a home, office, or gallery setting.
Item G05521
Estimated Value: $350 – $500
This signed limited edition print, “Creators from the Four Directions,” is an extraordinary work by acclaimed Navajo artist Baje Whitethorne Sr. Completed in 1988, this piece is #248 of 500 and is beautifully framed for display.
The artwork captures dynamic figures in ceremonial motion, set against a vivid Southwestern landscape. Rooted in Indigenous storytelling and symbolism, it reflects themes of creation, spirituality, and cultural identity through a bold and expressive visual language.
Baje Whitethorne Sr. is a celebrated voice in Native American contemporary art, known for blending traditional Navajo themes with a vibrant, modern style. This print is a collectible piece of cultural significance, ideal for collectors of Indigenous art, Southwestern landscapes, or fine prints.
A powerful and meaningful addition to any home, office, or gallery wall.
Item F05505
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟓𝟎𝟎 Capture timeless memories or elevate your professional image with a 45-minute photography session by Stricker Photography.
This gift certificate is valid for up to six individuals and can be used for either family portraits or professional headshots.
The session will take place at a mutually agreed location within 20 miles of Scottsdale, AZ, and includes eight professionally edited, high-resolution digital images.
Alex Stricker’s work reflects a clean, modern aesthetic with an eye for authentic expression, making this a perfect opportunity to refresh your photo collection or upgrade your business presence.
Restrictions: Not valid for event photography or weddings.
Session must be scheduled by December 31, 2025, and appointments are subject to availability. Please book at least two weeks in advance.
Item D09502
Estimated Value: $138
This collection features six premium bottles from L.A. Cetto’s Reserva Privada line, one of Mexico’s most renowned wineries. The set includes three bottles of Rosso Toscano and three bottles of Isabella Rosso Toscano, both crafted in the style of classic Tuscan reds.
These wines showcase a bold, expressive character, blending Old World inspiration with the unique terroir of Mexico’s Guadalupe Valley. Perfect for pairing with Italian cuisine, red meats, or aged cheeses, they bring sophistication and depth to any table or cellar.
L.A. Cetto has been producing award-winning wines since 1928, earning international recognition as a pioneer of fine winemaking in Mexico. Their Tuscan-style reds are known for rich flavors, food-friendly versatility, and collectible appeal.
This mixed set of Rosso Toscano and Isabella Rosso Toscano offers both variety and value, making it a standout choice for wine enthusiasts, collectors, or as an elegant gift.
Item F09506
Description
Pamper yourself with a salon experience from Sara Bader, an experienced Scottsdale hairstylist known for combining style, precision, and care. At Styles by Sara B., you’ll enjoy a customized wash, professional blowout, and a flattering haircut — all designed to leave you feeling refreshed, confident, and looking your best.
Sara brings expertise and a personal touch to every appointment, ensuring each client walks out with a style that suits their personality and lifestyle. Conveniently located on Pinnacle Peak Road in Scottsdale, Styles by Sara B. provides professional services in a welcoming environment.
Service Details
Why It’s Special
Sara’s clients value her ability to deliver both modern and timeless looks with a focus on healthy, beautiful hair. With her professional touch, a simple appointment becomes an uplifting experience.
Item F09507
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟎𝟎 Make your next celebration unforgettable with a set of two custom balloon columns from All About Balloons! Standing approximately 9 feet tall, these towering displays are perfect for birthdays, graduations, grand openings, corporate events, weddings, or any special occasion. Includes: Two balloon columns Customizable with a wide choice of colors to match your theme Free delivery to most Phoenix-area locations Professionally created and installed This is your chance to add a bold, professional touch to your next event with eye-catching décor that makes a big impression.
Item B09510
Estimated Value: $100
This brand new Nine West Gelina Soft Marble Purse is both elegant and functional, designed for modern women who value organization, style, and comfort in a single accessory. Crafted in a versatile soft marble finish, this accessory seamlessly balances practicality with chic design.
The Gelina cross body purse makes an ideal everyday companion, offering a polished look for casual or professional settings.
Nine West is a trusted name in stylish, everyday fashion accessories, known for blending classic design with contemporary utility. The Gelina Soft Marble Purse is a versatile piece that elevates any wardrobe, making it a thoughtful gift or a stylish addition to your own collection.
Item B09511
Description
Add a bold touch of style with this Nine West Cheetah Print Pendant Necklace. Featuring a chic animal-print pendant accented with a warm gold-tone finish, this necklace is the perfect way to showcase your wild side while staying fashion-forward.
Whether layered with other pieces or worn as a statement accessory, this necklace delivers everyday versatility with a hint of edge.
Necklace Details
Why It’s Special
Nine West is known for creating stylish, accessible jewelry that blends classic design with modern trends. This cheetah print pendant offers a fun yet sophisticated look, making it a versatile addition to any jewelry collection.
Item H09501
Description
Bring both durability and style to your table with these Costco Pandex Acrylic Highball Tumblers. Each tumbler holds up to 24 fluid ounces and is crafted from sturdy acrylic, making them lightweight yet long-lasting. Designed in a cheerful multicolor polka-dot pattern, these tumblers add a fun, modern touch to any gathering.
Perfect for everyday use or entertaining, the tumblers are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and maintenance. Ideal for serving iced beverages, cocktails, or soft drinks, they’re a practical and colorful addition to your kitchen or patio dining set.
Item Details
Why It’s Special
These highball tumblers offer the perfect balance of durability, function, and playful design. They’re family-friendly, outdoor-friendly, and stylish enough for entertaining — making them a versatile choice for any household.
