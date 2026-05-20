The Woodford Bookshop

By: Roger W. Moss (Author), Tom Crane (Photographer)





With 160 color photographs that invite the reader to step over the threshold, Historic Houses of Philadelphia brings the region's most impressive museum homes to life. The only comprehensive readers' tour of the nation's richest array of historic residences open to the public, the book is complete with maps, touring information, and historical notes on fifty distinctive homes.





Entries on each home begin by listing name, date of construction, architect, and location, followed by a description placing the house in its architectural, historical, social, and cultural context. Readers learn about the style of the house, who built it and why, what major events were connected with the home, and what outstanding characteristics and furnishings make it remarkable.